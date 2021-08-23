Different expressions of Parvathy
august 23, 2021
The cutesy actress is very active on her social media accounts
Parvathy made her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017
Her excellent acting prowess won her IFFI Best Actor Award (Female) at the 48th International Film Festival of India
Parvathy was one of the firsts to openly state that films with misogynistic dialogue should not be encouraged
She often ends up being the topic of controversies for her bold opinions
Her recent work for Kollywood hit Netflix series Navara alongside Siddharth was much appreciated by netizens
Parvathy continues to empower women with her work and also aims at making the industry more women-friendly
Before hitting the big screens, Parvathy was a TV anchor and was also part of a Malayalam TV serial Pavitra Bandham
Bangalore days and Charlie were two mega hit movies that made Parvathy famous in the entire country
The star continues to win hearts with her brave statements and impeccable acting
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla