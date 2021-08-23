Different expressions of Parvathy

august 23, 2021

The cutesy actress is very active on her social media accounts

Parvathy made her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017

Her excellent acting prowess won her IFFI Best Actor Award (Female) at the 48th International Film Festival of India

Parvathy was one of the firsts to openly state that films with misogynistic dialogue should not be encouraged

She often ends up being the topic of controversies for her bold opinions

Her recent work for Kollywood hit Netflix series Navara alongside Siddharth was much appreciated by netizens

 Parvathy continues to empower women with her work and also aims at making the industry more women-friendly

Before hitting the big screens, Parvathy was a TV anchor and was also part of a Malayalam TV serial Pavitra Bandham

Bangalore days and Charlie were two mega hit movies that made Parvathy famous in the entire country

The star continues to win hearts with her brave statements and impeccable acting

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla
Click Here