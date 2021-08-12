Different expressions of Sara Ali Khan
august 12, 2021
Her contagious smile instantly brightens up our mood. Sara has got a very genuine and sweet smile
Proving that she is the queen of expressions, Sara’s hilarious short video showcases her multiple adorable expressions
She makes sure to stay ahead of social media trends and also flaunts her beachy hair and no makeup face putting on a sensuous expression
Her sporty and bold look in ripped shorts and accents of neon in her crop top is a style statement in itself
Sara’s expression on receiving an award was surprise, shock and excitement all at the same time
She shares a lovely bond with her little cousin, Inaaya. We love how naturally beautiful she looks here with the cute kid beside her
Sara often puts on a serious expression as she works out and is definitely in no mood for joking here
Her pleasant and calm face eludes positive vibes
Sara’s confused desi look has a separate fanbase and you can count us in it!
Her pretty expressions always grab attention and we love how her eyes speak a lot even in her subtle looks
