Different expressions of Sara Ali Khan

august 12, 2021

Her contagious smile instantly brightens up our mood. Sara has got a very genuine and sweet smile

Proving that she is the queen of expressions, Sara’s hilarious short video showcases her multiple adorable expressions

She makes sure to stay ahead of social media trends and also flaunts her beachy hair and no makeup face putting on a sensuous expression

Her sporty and bold look in ripped shorts and accents of neon in her crop top is a style statement in itself

Sara’s expression on receiving an award was surprise, shock and excitement all at the same time

She shares a lovely bond with her little cousin, Inaaya. We love how naturally beautiful she looks here with the cute kid beside her

Sara often puts on a serious expression as she works out and is definitely in no mood for joking here

Her pleasant and calm face eludes positive vibes

Sara’s confused desi look has a separate fanbase and you can count us in it!

Her pretty expressions always grab attention and we love how her eyes speak a lot even in her subtle looks

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla
Click Here