Different moods of Diana Penty
DEC 13, 2021
Vacay mood
In this video from her vacation, the actress looks adorable as she gazes out the window, admiring the scenery
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
Into the nature
Diana looks completely at ease as she rests on a tree, savouring the beauty of nature
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
Child-like happy
The actress has a love for gelato and this chirpy video comes as evidence
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
Escapism
Diana appears to be at her happiest and having the best time, as she wrote, 'Always happiest when i'm in nature
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
Self-care Sunday
This picture from the self-care Sunday is a mood as the actress takes a selfie while enjoying a cup of coffee
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
Sleepy mode
The actress shared this sleeping picture of herself, describing her mood as she penned, "2020 in a nutshell
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
Pet love
During the pandemic, the actress shared this cuddling moment with her pet, Victoria
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
The actress enjoyed the Holi festival to the fullest while splashing colours
Festive mood
(Source- Diana Penty Instagram)
