Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 01, 2022

Different moods of Krystle D’souza

Heading 3

Feeling blue

Krystle went all voguish in an all-blue ensemble, making a statement and captioning the photo "Feeling blue."

Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram

In this throwback photo from her getaway, Krystle seems to be lost in the serenity of the Maldives

Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram

Vacay mood

The actress relaxed in the pool, holding a glass of wine and oozing chill vibes

Relaxing

Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram

As she posed with her shades on while sipping juice, the actress oozed major summer vibes

Summer vibes

Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram

Krystle looked all smiles and radiated grace as she twirled in her beautiful white outfit

All smiles

Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram

The actress looked all motivated as she striked a pose before heading for her morning cardio on a cycle

Workout mode

Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram

Krystle went all filmy, creating a reel in gorgeous rainy weather with soothing music and it looked adorable

Filmy mood

Video: Krystle D’souza Instagram

She appeared to be a water baby as she embarked on aquatic adventures in the Maldives' azure blue waters

Adventure lover

Video: Krystle D’souza Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs & their casting couch experiences

Click Here