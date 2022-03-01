Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 01, 2022
Different moods of Krystle D’souza
Feeling blue
Krystle went all voguish in an all-blue ensemble, making a statement and captioning the photo "Feeling blue."
Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram
In this throwback photo from her getaway, Krystle seems to be lost in the serenity of the Maldives
Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram
Vacay mood
The actress relaxed in the pool, holding a glass of wine and oozing chill vibes
Relaxing
Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram
As she posed with her shades on while sipping juice, the actress oozed major summer vibes
Summer vibes
Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram
Krystle looked all smiles and radiated grace as she twirled in her beautiful white outfit
All smiles
Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram
The actress looked all motivated as she striked a pose before heading for her morning cardio on a cycle
Workout mode
Image: Krystle D’souza Instagram
Krystle went all filmy, creating a reel in gorgeous rainy weather with soothing music and it looked adorable
Filmy mood
Video: Krystle D’souza Instagram
She appeared to be a water baby as she embarked on aquatic adventures in the Maldives' azure blue waters
Adventure lover
Video: Krystle D’souza Instagram
