Different moods of Vijay Deverakonda
DEC 9, 2021
Suave
The South Indian actor looked dashing in a superb full-beard look with an intense gaze
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
Mischievous eyes
With those mischievous eyes, the actor looks adorable having mangoes in full mood
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
Vacay mood
The actor looks super cool in the picture, donning a cap and shades on a vacation
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
Goofy
The actor went all goofy as he struck a pose while donning a blue sweatshirt with a pink beanie
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
Fascinated by nature
The actor appears to be completely enthralled by nature's abundance, as he smiles heartily
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
All smiles
While having breakfast in Europe, the actor looked all smiles with sunshine on his face
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
Style statement
Vijay went all voguish in a stylish all-white ensemble
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
This picture of Vijay with his little beast, Storm Deverakonda, is all heart and looks adorable
Pet love
(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)
Chill
After a shoot cancellation, the actor looks absolutely relaxed as he sits with his shades on
