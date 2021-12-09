Different moods of Vijay Deverakonda

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Suave

The South Indian actor looked dashing in a superb full-beard look with an intense gaze

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Mischievous eyes

With those mischievous eyes, the actor looks adorable having mangoes in full mood

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Vacay mood

The actor looks super cool in the picture, donning a cap and shades on a vacation

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Goofy

The actor went all goofy as he struck a pose while donning a blue sweatshirt with a pink beanie

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Fascinated by nature

The actor appears to be completely enthralled by nature's abundance, as he smiles heartily

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

All smiles

While having breakfast in Europe, the actor looked all smiles with sunshine on his face

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Style statement

Vijay went all voguish in a stylish all-white ensemble

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

This picture of Vijay with his little beast, Storm Deverakonda, is all heart and looks adorable

Pet love

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Chill

After a shoot cancellation, the actor looks absolutely relaxed as he sits with his shades on

(Source- Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 9 Must watch films of late Dilip Kumar

Click Here