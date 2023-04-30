Heading 3

APRIL 30, 2023

Digital Creators who’ve made it big

Image : Kusha Kapila’s Instagram

Kusha is famous for her videos about Billi Mausi on social media. Kusha appeared on Netflix's Masaba Masaba and starred in "Plan A Plan B" alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannah Bhatia

Kusha Kapila

Image : Viraj Ghelani’s Instagram

Viraj is an actor and content creator. He is known for his relatable rants and videos with Nani. His big breakthrough was starring in a Dharma film called “Govinda Naam Mera '' playing Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest

Viraj Ghelani

Image : Prajatka Koli’s Instagram

Prajakta Koli commonly known as Mostlysane is well known for mimicking her family and her imaginary brother Montu. She is gearing up for the third season of the webseries ‘Mismatched’ while the first two have been a massive hit. She also made her bollywood debut in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” essaying the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister

Prajakta Koli

Image : Dolly Singh’s Instagram

Dolly singh is a fashion blogger and creator prominently known for ‘Raju ki Mummy’ videos. She appeared on the web show ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and co-starred with Huma Quereshi and Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL movie

Dolly Singh

Image : Ajey Nagar’ Instagram

Ajey Nagar is a youtuber and became talk of the town after one of his videos went viral. He also creates gaming and reaction videos. He made a cameo in the film Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn

Ajey Nagar

Image : Harsh Beniwal’s Instagram

Harsh Beniwal is a prominent youtuber who made his debut in the film ‘Student of the Year 2

Harsh Beniwal

Image : Barkha Singh’s Instagram

Barkha Singh is a digital creator who actively makes reels on Instagram. She has been a child actor and lately starred in the film ‘Maja Ma’ starring Madhuri Dixit

Barkha Singh

Image : Aashna Hegde’s Instagram

Aashna Hegde is a creator who prominently makes fashion videos. She walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week for the designer Archana Kochhar

Aashna Hegde

Image : Bhuvan Bam’s Instagram

Bhuvan Bam is an Indian comedian whose short film ‘Plus Minus’ won a filmfare award. Alsohas launched his own web series called ‘Taaza Khabar’ available on  Disney Hotstar

Bhuvan Bam

Image : Chandnimimic’s Instagram

Chandni who is professionally a lawyer and VJ has become popular after mimicking Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra

Chandni Bhabhda

