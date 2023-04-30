APRIL 30, 2023
Digital Creators who’ve made it big
Image : Kusha Kapila’s Instagram
Kusha is famous for her videos about Billi Mausi on social media. Kusha appeared on Netflix's Masaba Masaba and starred in "Plan A Plan B" alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannah Bhatia
Kusha Kapila
Image : Viraj Ghelani’s Instagram
Viraj is an actor and content creator. He is known for his relatable rants and videos with Nani. His big breakthrough was starring in a Dharma film called “Govinda Naam Mera '' playing Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest
Viraj Ghelani
Image : Prajatka Koli’s Instagram
Prajakta Koli commonly known as Mostlysane is well known for mimicking her family and her imaginary brother Montu. She is gearing up for the third season of the webseries ‘Mismatched’ while the first two have been a massive hit. She also made her bollywood debut in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” essaying the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister
Prajakta Koli
Image : Dolly Singh’s Instagram
Dolly singh is a fashion blogger and creator prominently known for ‘Raju ki Mummy’ videos. She appeared on the web show ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and co-starred with Huma Quereshi and Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL movie
Dolly Singh
Image : Ajey Nagar’ Instagram
Ajey Nagar is a youtuber and became talk of the town after one of his videos went viral. He also creates gaming and reaction videos. He made a cameo in the film Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn
Ajey Nagar
Image : Harsh Beniwal’s Instagram
Harsh Beniwal is a prominent youtuber who made his debut in the film ‘Student of the Year 2
Harsh Beniwal
Image : Barkha Singh’s Instagram
Barkha Singh is a digital creator who actively makes reels on Instagram. She has been a child actor and lately starred in the film ‘Maja Ma’ starring Madhuri Dixit
Barkha Singh
Image : Aashna Hegde’s Instagram
Aashna Hegde is a creator who prominently makes fashion videos. She walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week for the designer Archana Kochhar
Aashna Hegde
Image : Bhuvan Bam’s Instagram
Bhuvan Bam is an Indian comedian whose short film ‘Plus Minus’ won a filmfare award. Alsohas launched his own web series called ‘Taaza Khabar’ available on Disney Hotstar
Bhuvan Bam
Image : Chandnimimic’s Instagram
Chandni who is professionally a lawyer and VJ has become popular after mimicking Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra
Chandni Bhabhda
