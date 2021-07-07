Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata (1944), produced by Bombay Talkies which went unnoticed. After a few more unsuccessful films, it was Jugnu (1947), in which he starred alongside Noor Jehan, that became his first major hit
His next major hits were the 1948 films Shaheed and Mela. He got his breakthrough role in 1949 with Mehboob Khan's Andaz, in which he starred alongside Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Shabnam, also released that year, was another box office hit
He went on to have success in the 1950s playing leading roles in several box office hits such as Babul (1950), Hulchul (1951), Daag (1952), Sangdil (1952), Shikast (1953), Amar (1954), Insaniyat (1955), Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Madhumati (1958) and Paigham (1959)
He was the first actor to win the Filmfare Best Actor Award (for Daag). 9 of his films in the 1950s were ranked in the Top 30 highest-grossing films of the decade. In the 1950s, he became the first actor to charge Rs. 1 lakh per film
In 1960, he portrayed Prince Salim in the epic historical film, Mughal-e-Azam, which was the highest-grossing film in Indian film history for 11 years until it was surpassed by 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi and later by the 1975 film Sholay
In 1961, Kumar produced and starred in Ganga Jamuna opposite his frequent leading lady Vyjayanthimala and his brother Nasir Khan. This was the only film he produced
He was the co-director alongside Abdul Rashid Kardar of Dil Diya Dard Liya in 1966, but was uncredited as director. In 1967, Kumar played a dual role of twins separated at birth in the hit film Ram Aur Shyam
In 1968, he starred alongside Manoj Kumar and Waheeda Rehman in Aadmi. That same year, he starred in Sunghursh with Vyjayanthimala which was their last film together which created a total of seven hit films together
His career slumped in the 1970s with films like Dastaan (1972) failing at the box office. He starred alongside his real-life wife Saira Banu in Gopi. He took a five-year break from films from 1976 to 1981
In 1981, he returned to films as a character actor playing central roles in ensemble films. His comeback film was the star-studded Kranti, which was the biggest hit of the year
Later that year, he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Ramesh Sippy's ‘Shakti' which was a hit grosser at the box office and won him critical acclaim and his eighth and final Filmfare Award for Best Actor
In 1991, Dilip Kumar starred alongside fellow veteran actor Raaj Kumar in Saudagar, his third and last film with director Subhash Ghai. This was his second film with Raaj Kumar after 1959's Paigham. Saudagar was Kumar's last box office success
In 1993, he won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry for five decades
In 1998, Kumar made his last film appearance in the movie Qila, where he played dual roles. The film did not perform well at the box office