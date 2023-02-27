FEB 27, 2023
Disha Parmar-Rahul: Couple Moments
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are enjoying a party together and for outfits, Rahul chose black tee and jacket and Disha went for all pink
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Party Night
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Rahul and Disha never miss an opportunity to click a mirror selfie together
Selfie Babes
“My most favourite picture with my most favourite person!” - Disha Parmar
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Always Smiling
Disha and Rahul are enjoying their precious vacay time together
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Vacay Time
Rahul and Disha are enjoying a meal together while vacationing
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Having A Meal
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
On A Train
Disha and Rahul are looking the cutest couple ever as they are having a journey by train
Video Source: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Karva Chauth
This is one of the most sweetest moments of them as they are celebrating Karva Chauth together
Rahul and Disha are performing aarti together
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Doing Aarti
“Favourites with THE Favourite from a trip” - Rahul Vaidya
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
PDA Moment
