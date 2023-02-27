Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 27, 2023

Disha Parmar-Rahul: Couple Moments

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are enjoying a party together and for outfits, Rahul chose black tee and jacket and Disha went for all pink

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Party Night

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram


Rahul and Disha never miss an opportunity to click a mirror selfie together

Selfie Babes 

“My most favourite picture with my most favourite person!” - Disha Parmar

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Always Smiling

Disha and Rahul are enjoying their precious vacay time together 

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Vacay Time

Rahul and Disha are enjoying a meal together while vacationing 

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Having A Meal

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

On A Train

Disha and Rahul are looking the cutest couple ever as they are having a journey by train 

Video Source: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Karva Chauth

This is one of the most sweetest moments of them as they are celebrating Karva Chauth together

Rahul and Disha are performing aarti together

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Doing Aarti

“Favourites with THE Favourite from a trip” - Rahul Vaidya 

Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

PDA Moment

