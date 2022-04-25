Television

Ranpreet Kaur

APR 25, 2022

Heading 3

Disha Parmar in shades of yellow

Bright like sunshine

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress opted for a yellow suit with a halter neck and paired it with a white dupatta with a yellow floral print

Channelising her inner Priya

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha, who plays the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, was seen in a mustard yellow printed suit on the sets of the show

Disha was a sight to behold in her light yellow suit which had mirror work on it

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Yellow is her colour

In this video, Disha gave us a glimpse of her living in the moment. She looked gorgeous in her yellow lehenga paired with a red blouse

Happy soul in lehenga

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

She made for a gorgeous sunshine girl in her yellow saree

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Ray of sunshine

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looked all things beautiful in her yellow outfit as she enjoyed her time by the beachside

Nailing the beach look

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha looked ravishing in her yellow kurta which she had paired with a skirt and a dupatta with a floral print

Glowing in yellow

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

The star slayed in the yellow saree as she paired it with a golden blouse. She was seen soaking in the sunshine in this beautiful click

Soaking in the sunshine

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha opted for a comfy yellow outfit with a floral print and paired it with a pair of white sneakers. Don’t miss her pout

Mirror selfie

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

She is a natural beauty and this pic is proof of it. Disha was seen wearing a yellow embroidered kurta

Simplicity at its best

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb weddings in last 5 years

Click Here