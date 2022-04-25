Television
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 25, 2022
Disha Parmar in shades of yellow
Bright like sunshine
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress opted for a yellow suit with a halter neck and paired it with a white dupatta with a yellow floral print
Channelising her inner Priya
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha, who plays the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, was seen in a mustard yellow printed suit on the sets of the show
Disha was a sight to behold in her light yellow suit which had mirror work on it
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Yellow is her colour
In this video, Disha gave us a glimpse of her living in the moment. She looked gorgeous in her yellow lehenga paired with a red blouse
Happy soul in lehenga
Video: Disha Parmar Instagram
She made for a gorgeous sunshine girl in her yellow saree
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Ray of sunshine
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looked all things beautiful in her yellow outfit as she enjoyed her time by the beachside
Nailing the beach look
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha looked ravishing in her yellow kurta which she had paired with a skirt and a dupatta with a floral print
Glowing in yellow
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
The star slayed in the yellow saree as she paired it with a golden blouse. She was seen soaking in the sunshine in this beautiful click
Soaking in the sunshine
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha opted for a comfy yellow outfit with a floral print and paired it with a pair of white sneakers. Don’t miss her pout
Mirror selfie
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
She is a natural beauty and this pic is proof of it. Disha was seen wearing a yellow embroidered kurta
Simplicity at its best
