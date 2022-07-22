Heading 3

Disha Parmar wows in these trendy sarees

Arushi Srivastava

July 23, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress is a sight to behold in the black plain saree and printed blouse. She paired the look with silver jhumkas

  BLACK IS BLACK

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar can’t stop flaunting the beautiful designer blouse and her bright orange gota work saree. She paired the look with stunning chandbalis and kundan bangles

  ORANGE SHINE

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress is ready to party as she looks fashionable in maroon shimmery saree, along with halter neck blouse. Her hair is curled and she paired it with stonework jewels

 MAROON BLINGY SAREE

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress is a mesmerizing sight in a plain green saree and floral design blouse. She paired it with golden traditional jewels and green bangles

   GLAM IN GREEN

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress celebrated her first Makar Sankranti festival after marriage with singer Rahul Vaidya. She looked charming in black Banarasi saree and paired it with floral and pearl work jewellery

  FESTIVE READY IN BLACK

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looked ravishing in the gorgeous in a gorgeous dark green saree with floral print. It has a gorgeous printed blouse. Her makeup is flawless and has sported beautiful golden statement earrings

    FLORAL FEVER

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress has a newlywed glow as she sported a beautiful red saree with a backless blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and paired it with traditional statement earrings

  SHIMMERY IN RED

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress is bright as a sunflower in the simple yellow saree and half sleeves blouse. Her hair is open and straight and she has sported small jhumkas

 SIMPLY ELEGANT IN YELLOW

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar looks delightful in the gaudy pink coloured saree with designer borders. She paired it with sleeveless self design blouse

 STYLISH IN PINK   ORGANZASAREE

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The fashionable diva is making a statement in the magnificent red frill design saree, which she paired with off shoulder shimmery blouse and blingy neckpiece

 FASHIONABLE IN FRILLS

