Disha Parmar wows in these trendy sarees

The actress is a sight to behold in the black plain saree and printed blouse. She paired the look with silver jhumkas
BLACK IS BLACK
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar can’t stop flaunting the beautiful designer blouse and her bright orange gota work saree. She paired the look with stunning chandbalis and kundan bangles
ORANGE SHINE
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress is ready to party as she looks fashionable in maroon shimmery saree, along with halter neck blouse. Her hair is curled and she paired it with stonework jewels
MAROON BLINGY SAREE
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress is a mesmerizing sight in a plain green saree and floral design blouse. She paired it with golden traditional jewels and green bangles
GLAM IN GREEN
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress celebrated her first Makar Sankranti festival after marriage with singer Rahul Vaidya. She looked charming in black Banarasi saree and paired it with floral and pearl work jewellery
FESTIVE READY IN BLACK
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in the gorgeous in a gorgeous dark green saree with floral print. It has a gorgeous printed blouse. Her makeup is flawless and has sported beautiful golden statement earrings
FLORAL FEVER
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress has a newlywed glow as she sported a beautiful red saree with a backless blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and paired it with traditional statement earrings
SHIMMERY IN RED
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress is bright as a sunflower in the simple yellow saree and half sleeves blouse. Her hair is open and straight and she has sported small jhumkas
SIMPLY ELEGANT IN YELLOW
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar looks delightful in the gaudy pink coloured saree with designer borders. She paired it with sleeveless self design blouse
STYLISH IN PINK ORGANZASAREE
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The fashionable diva is making a statement in the magnificent red frill design saree, which she paired with off shoulder shimmery blouse and blingy neckpiece
FASHIONABLE IN FRILLS
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Charu Asopa looks pretty in these gowns