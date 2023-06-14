Disha Parmar’s Pregnancy Diet

Heading 3

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya made a recent announcement about their upcoming parenthood, revealing that they are expecting a child

Pregnancy News

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The star of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is currently experiencing a state of contentment and joy

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Happy Mom-to-be

Disha Parmar is prioritizing her well-being by taking good care of herself and adhering to a nutritious diet plan

Diet Plan

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar begins her day by consuming a glass of milk

Morning Routine

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Workout Plan

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress enjoys engaging in activities such as walking or jogging to maintain her fitness

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Green Tea

According to reports, Disha includes at least two cups of green tea in her daily routine for its potential health benefits

Disha Parmar prefers to have home-cooked meals, which typically consist of items like roti, chapati, and dals (lentils)

Home Cooked Meals

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress has a fondness for rajma chawal, a popular Indian dish consisting of kidney beans curry served with rice

Love For Rajma Chawal

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Dinner Menu

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

For dinner, Disha prefers to have either boiled chicken with a side of salad or a bowl of dal (lentils)

Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Gol gappe and bhel puri are reported to be among Disha Parmar's favorite street food choices. However, she makes an effort to limit her consumption of junk food as much as possible

No Street Food

