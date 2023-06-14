Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Disha Parmar’s Pregnancy Diet
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya made a recent announcement about their upcoming parenthood, revealing that they are expecting a child
Pregnancy News
The star of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is currently experiencing a state of contentment and joy
Happy Mom-to-be
Disha Parmar is prioritizing her well-being by taking good care of herself and adhering to a nutritious diet plan
Diet Plan
Disha Parmar begins her day by consuming a glass of milk
Morning Routine
Workout Plan
The actress enjoys engaging in activities such as walking or jogging to maintain her fitness
Green Tea
According to reports, Disha includes at least two cups of green tea in her daily routine for its potential health benefits
Disha Parmar prefers to have home-cooked meals, which typically consist of items like roti, chapati, and dals (lentils)
Home Cooked Meals
The actress has a fondness for rajma chawal, a popular Indian dish consisting of kidney beans curry served with rice
Love For Rajma Chawal
Dinner Menu
For dinner, Disha prefers to have either boiled chicken with a side of salad or a bowl of dal (lentils)
Gol gappe and bhel puri are reported to be among Disha Parmar's favorite street food choices. However, she makes an effort to limit her consumption of junk food as much as possible
No Street Food
