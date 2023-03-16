MAR 16, 2023
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's Budding friendship
Disha and Mouni turned from hello mates to close friends when they first bonded at the entertainers U.S. tour with Akshay Kumar
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Where it all started
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Since then, the actresses have constantly been posting pictures and videos together. Take a look at Mouni's post captioned as "Me and My D at random"
Budding friends
Supporting each other in their tour performances in US, Disha and Mouni can be seen bonding well together
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Hype queens
The actresses have been spotted travelling together for events
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Vacay time
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Travelling crew
The duo can be seen traveling to dallas for the entertainment event with Sonam Bajwa and Akshay Kumar
Mouni Roy was styled by none other than her new B-Town bff Disha as she quotes "ME by @Dishapatani"
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Styling each other
The Naagin actress shared all giggles and smiles pic with Disha and Sonam Bajwa as they posed against the backdrop of sunset
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Forever and ever
The actresses can be seen having a fun time together with friends
Source: Stebin Ben Instagram
Hanging out together
Mouni Roy and Disha posted pictures together missing each other in a recent Instagram exchange
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Missing each other
The duo was seen giving friendly hugs while they bid a goodbye to each other
Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Hugging it out
