Heading 3

Sakshi Malu 

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 16, 2023

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's Budding friendship

Disha and Mouni turned from hello mates to close friends when they first bonded at the entertainers U.S. tour with Akshay Kumar 

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Where it all started

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram 

Since then, the actresses have constantly been posting pictures and videos together. Take a look at Mouni's post captioned as "Me and My D at random"

Budding friends 

Supporting each other in their tour performances in US,  Disha and Mouni can be seen bonding well together 

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

 Hype queens 

The actresses have been spotted travelling together for events

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram 

Vacay time

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram 

Travelling crew

The duo can be seen traveling to dallas for the entertainment event with Sonam Bajwa and Akshay Kumar 

Mouni Roy was styled by none other than her new B-Town bff Disha as she quotes "ME by @Dishapatani"

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

 Styling each other

The Naagin actress shared all giggles and smiles pic with Disha and Sonam Bajwa as they posed against the backdrop of sunset

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram 

Forever and ever 

The actresses can be seen having a fun time together with friends 

Source: Stebin Ben Instagram

Hanging out together

Mouni Roy and Disha posted pictures together missing each other in a recent Instagram exchange 

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram 

Missing each other 

The duo was seen giving friendly hugs while they bid a goodbye to each other 

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

 Hugging it out

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here