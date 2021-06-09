Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff's love story June 09, 2021
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff first met each other on the sets of their music video, Befikra
Disha and Tiger got to know each other closely during the shooting of the song and reportedly love started to brew between the two
As Befikra released, the audience praised Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s pair, making the song commercially successful
Ever since then, their on-screen chemistry and real-life camaraderie have set the tongues wagging
during the release of his movie Baaghi, Tiger Shroff admitted in front of everyone that he wishes for Disha Patani to be his girlfriend
The actors’ constant public appearances together and being spotted with one another made people believe that they are more than friends
Initially, it was reported that Tiger’s mother, Ayesha apparently had not given a green signal for their relationship
Disha also shares a great relationship with Tiger’s sister, Krishna
Disha and Tiger have revealed that the two love working together and share common interests
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff often go on vacations together to spend quality time with each other
