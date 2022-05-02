Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 03, 2022

Disha Patani in chic strappy dresses

Lovely In Lilac

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha made us stop and stare as she posed in a sultry little mini dress with strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline

Glamorous As Always

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She oozed glamour in a champagne-hued bustier dress with embellished spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline

She turned up the heat as she struck a pose in this chocolate brown ruched dress with thin strappy sleeves

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Too Hot To Handle

For another sultry look, Disha picked out a hot pink ruched bodycon dress with strappy sleeves

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Pretty In Pink

She looked pretty in a dark orange strappy dress with minimal floral prints all over it

Floral Vibes

Image: Disha Patani instagram

For an outdoor look, she kept things easy-breezy in a floral print white dress with tie-up straps on both sides

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Easy Breezy

Summer Style

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Her floral print midi dress with strappy sleeves is a perfect pick for summer outings

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Giving us major bombshell vibes, the Malang actress upped the ante in a mini black dress with strappy sleeves

Bombshell In LBD

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in a floral print maxi dress with thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline

Sight To Behold

Image: Disha Patani instagram

And this tangerine strappy bodycon number with floral pink embroidery all over it has us hooked!

Lovely Look

