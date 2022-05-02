Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 03, 2022
Heading 3
Disha Patani in chic strappy dresses
Lovely In Lilac
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha made us stop and stare as she posed in a sultry little mini dress with strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline
Glamorous As Always
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She oozed glamour in a champagne-hued bustier dress with embellished spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline
She turned up the heat as she struck a pose in this chocolate brown ruched dress with thin strappy sleeves
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Too Hot To Handle
For another sultry look, Disha picked out a hot pink ruched bodycon dress with strappy sleeves
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Pretty In Pink
She looked pretty in a dark orange strappy dress with minimal floral prints all over it
Floral Vibes
Image: Disha Patani instagram
For an outdoor look, she kept things easy-breezy in a floral print white dress with tie-up straps on both sides
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Easy Breezy
Summer Style
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Her floral print midi dress with strappy sleeves is a perfect pick for summer outings
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Giving us major bombshell vibes, the Malang actress upped the ante in a mini black dress with strappy sleeves
Bombshell In LBD
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in a floral print maxi dress with thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline
Sight To Behold
Image: Disha Patani instagram
And this tangerine strappy bodycon number with floral pink embroidery all over it has us hooked!
Lovely Look
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mrunal Thakur's best-kept beauty secrets
Click Here