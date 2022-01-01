Disha Patani inspired
date night outfits
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Hello pretty
Disha looked beautiful in a cold-shoulder brown dress with corset-type belt detailing
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Bewitching in black
The actress donned a black dress with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline and looked gorgeous
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Ravishing in red
This body-hugging red gown is perfect for a date night
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
I ‘purple’ you
Disha looks stunning in this lavender-coloured midi dress and we’re taking notes!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Classy & Casual
The Ek Villain Returns actress aces the classy look with a brown colour body-hugging dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Oh la la
We can’t take our eyes off Disha as she looks stunning in this pretty ensemble
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Basic Babe
This combination of a crop top with denim is perfect for brunch dates
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Straight from fairytale
She looks dreamy and magical in this floral dress with slit detailing
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She wore a white bralette with blue denim and leather boots and oozed sporty vibes
Sporty look
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Hey Stunner!
Disha opted for a red bodycon dress with full sleeveless and looked absolutely stunning
