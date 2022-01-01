Heading 3

Disha Patani inspired

date night outfits

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Hello pretty

Disha looked beautiful in a cold-shoulder brown dress with corset-type belt detailing

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Bewitching in black

The actress donned a black dress with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline and looked gorgeous

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Ravishing in red

This body-hugging red gown is perfect for a date night

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

I ‘purple’ you

Disha looks stunning in this lavender-coloured midi dress and we’re taking notes!

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Classy & Casual

The Ek Villain Returns actress aces the classy look with a brown colour body-hugging dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Oh la la

We can’t take our eyes off Disha as she looks stunning in this pretty ensemble

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Basic Babe

This combination of a crop top with denim is perfect for brunch dates

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Straight from fairytale

She looks dreamy and magical in this floral dress with slit detailing

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She wore a white bralette with blue denim and leather boots and oozed sporty vibes

Sporty look

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Hey Stunner!

Disha opted for a red bodycon dress with full sleeveless and looked absolutely stunning

