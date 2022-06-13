Heading 3
Disha Patani-inspired party dresses
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looks sexy in this red noodle strap mini dress with a plunging neckline, and it is perfect for a party
Red hot in a noodle strap dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Look at Disha slay in this cute lavender mini dress with a spaghetti strap and silver embellished work at the bottom
Lavender bodycon dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This dress will surely make you the centre of attraction at a party and it is approved by Disha
Glitz and glam
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looks stunning in this bodycon brown mini dress as she poses for the camera
Brown bodycon dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
There is no harm in adding some extra glitter to your attire and Disha did just that with her dress
The sheer shimmery dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The ballroom gown
Disha looks like a princess as she slays in her black frill floor-length gown
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha in this blue bodycon dress set the temperature soaring as she looks stunning
Thigh-high slit dress
We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off this picture of Disha as she donned a red mini dress
Bold in red
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
It is rightly said that if you have it, flaunt it. Well, Disha flaunts her perfectly toned legs in this thigh-high slit dress with a tube neck. Do not miss that golden butterfly on her slit
Royal in black
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
A perfect party dress that will surely grab all the attention has to be this one attire worn by the star
The shining star
