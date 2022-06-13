Heading 3

Disha Patani-inspired party dresses

Prerna Verma

JUNE 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks sexy in this red noodle strap mini dress with a plunging neckline, and it is perfect for a party

Red hot in a noodle strap dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Look at Disha slay in this cute lavender mini dress with a spaghetti strap and silver embellished work at the bottom

Lavender bodycon dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This dress will surely make you the centre of attraction at a party and it is approved by Disha

Glitz and glam

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks stunning in this bodycon brown mini dress as she poses for the camera

Brown bodycon dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

There is no harm in adding some extra glitter to your attire and Disha did just that with her dress

The sheer shimmery dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The ballroom gown

Disha looks like a princess as she slays in her black frill floor-length gown

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha in this blue bodycon dress set the temperature soaring as she looks stunning

Thigh-high slit dress

We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off this picture of Disha as she donned a red mini dress

Bold in red

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

It is rightly said that if you have it, flaunt it. Well, Disha flaunts her perfectly toned legs in this thigh-high slit dress with a tube neck. Do not miss that golden butterfly on her slit

Royal in black

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

A perfect party dress that will surely grab all the attention has to be this one attire worn by the star

The shining star

