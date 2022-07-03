Heading 3

Disha Patani’s bikini collection

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani set our hearts racing as she sported a cut-out bikini from her recent Maldives vacation

Cut-out bikini

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Whether in beige bikinis or beige co-ord sets, Patani's beach style simply can't be beaten

Perfect curves

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha is seen donning a brown swimwear with a plunging neckline and accessorised it with a golden necklace

Bikini babe

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha's pastel blue swimwear featured a strapless top and matching bottoms

Killing it in blue

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

The Malang star's swimwear features a bold floral motif in shades of pink, purple and green

Multicoloured swimsuit

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha's swimwear features a strappy burnt orange bikini top that came with an interesting fringe detailing, and matching bottoms

Fun fringed bikini

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Patani was seen in a flattering leopard print bikini set. She styled it with gold jewellery

Animal prints for the win

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress sported a white bikini with high waist matching bottoms that had interesting metallic clasps at the side

Can never go wrong with white

Disha is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a fuchsia pink bikini that features blueprints all over it

Soaking up in the sun

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram



Yet again, she managed to turn heads as she wore a fiery red strapless piece with string bottoms

Smoking hot

