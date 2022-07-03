Heading 3
Disha Patani’s bikini collection
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani set our hearts racing as she sported a cut-out bikini from her recent Maldives vacation
Cut-out bikini
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Whether in beige bikinis or beige co-ord sets, Patani's beach style simply can't be beaten
Perfect curves
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is seen donning a brown swimwear with a plunging neckline and accessorised it with a golden necklace
Bikini babe
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha's pastel blue swimwear featured a strapless top and matching bottoms
Killing it in blue
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
The Malang star's swimwear features a bold floral motif in shades of pink, purple and green
Multicoloured swimsuit
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha's swimwear features a strappy burnt orange bikini top that came with an interesting fringe detailing, and matching bottoms
Fun fringed bikini
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Patani was seen in a flattering leopard print bikini set. She styled it with gold jewellery
Animal prints for the win
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress sported a white bikini with high waist matching bottoms that had interesting metallic clasps at the side
Can never go wrong with white
Disha is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a fuchsia pink bikini that features blueprints all over it
Soaking up in the sun
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Yet again, she managed to turn heads as she wore a fiery red strapless piece with string bottoms
Smoking hot
