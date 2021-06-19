birthday pictures
Disha Patani’s June 19, 2021
Tiger Shroff shares a selfie with Disha Patani as a story on his official social media handle, captioning the picture as, “birthday boyyy, wish you the best of health and happiness always”
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff trying on new filters as they click selfies together during her birthday celebration
Tiger Shroff shares a video where the two actors are doing the arm wave dance and having fun together, as he captions the video as, “happy birthday villainnn”
Disha Patani posing for the camera wearing a sleeveless deep V-neck white netted top along with ripped jeans as she stands in front of a huge balloon with '28' written on it
Disha Patani spent her birthday with Tiger Shroff and his family, including sister Krishna Shroff, who shared a happy picture of the three celebrating the beauty’s birthday
Disha Patani is a complete fan of anime and she even cut a Naruto-themed birthday cake
Wishing her BFF on her birthday, Krishna Shroff captioned her sweet post and wrote, “happy day to youu”
Disha Patani shares a picture of her gifts that include t-shirts having anime characters printed on them and a “tiger” soft toy
Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff are often spotted spending time together, even going grocery shopping together
Disha Patani chose to celebrate her birthday in a very simple way with Tiger Shroff and his family
