Disha Patani’s bold outfits

Prerna Verma

JULY 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha wore a low waist skirt and a bralette top for the Ek Villain Returns trailer launch event and looked sexy in that outfit

The low waist skirt

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha manages to raise the temperature in this sheer dress that had multiple cuts and slits. Be it on both sides or right at the centre, this outfit indeed was quite a bold move

Sheer dress with multiple cuts

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha wore a beige-coloured tube top, a sarong and nailed the look

The tube top swimsuit

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha oozed oomph in this brown bodycon dress and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

The deep neck bodycon dress

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked like a Disney princess in this black gown with a tube neck

The tube neck gown

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha literally set the internet on fire with this look of hers. She wore a white blingy bodycon dress with a spaghetti strap and looked amazing

The short white bodycon dress with spaghetti straps

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha always manages to make heads turn with her bold outfits. In this video, we can see her taking a walk in a brown-coloured bralette and low waist flared shorts

The bralette and flared shorts

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha wore an animal print plunging neckline top in this picture and looked like a million bucks

The plunging neckline top

Disha carries risky outfits with much ease and grace. Look at her slay in this white corset backless top like a boss

A corset backless top

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha often shares pictures of herself in a swimsuit and flaunts her perfect curves as she did in this one

The bikini look

