Disha Patani’s bold outfits
Prerna Verma
JULY 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha wore a low waist skirt and a bralette top for the Ek Villain Returns trailer launch event and looked sexy in that outfit
The low waist skirt
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha manages to raise the temperature in this sheer dress that had multiple cuts and slits. Be it on both sides or right at the centre, this outfit indeed was quite a bold move
Sheer dress with multiple cuts
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha wore a beige-coloured tube top, a sarong and nailed the look
The tube top swimsuit
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha oozed oomph in this brown bodycon dress and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
The deep neck bodycon dress
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked like a Disney princess in this black gown with a tube neck
The tube neck gown
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha literally set the internet on fire with this look of hers. She wore a white blingy bodycon dress with a spaghetti strap and looked amazing
The short white bodycon dress with spaghetti straps
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha always manages to make heads turn with her bold outfits. In this video, we can see her taking a walk in a brown-coloured bralette and low waist flared shorts
The bralette and flared shorts
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha wore an animal print plunging neckline top in this picture and looked like a million bucks
The plunging neckline top
Disha carries risky outfits with much ease and grace. Look at her slay in this white corset backless top like a boss
A corset backless top
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha often shares pictures of herself in a swimsuit and flaunts her perfect curves as she did in this one
The bikini look
