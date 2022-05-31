Heading 3
Disha Patani’s red carpet dresses
Disha Patani looked every bit stunning in this grey coloured embellished gown
The cape queen
Disha stunned in this velvet tube neck gown with a thigh high slit
Maroon velvet slit gown
Disha looked like a real life barbie doll in this sheer netted gown as she walked the red carpet
The floral sheer dress
Disha’s short shimmery dress with a plunging neckline is perfect for any red carpet
The sass queen
Disha looked royal in this tube neck bodycon black dress with hands covered in sheer gloves making her look stunning
Beauty in black
Disha looked pretty in a beige coloured ruffled gown as she walked the ramp again
The ruffled gown
Disha oozed oomph in this black short dress which had a sheer cape like floor length structure
Bold in black
This silver bodycon dress with an extension on the side is quite unique and looked stunning on her
Glam doll
Disha raised the temperature in this strappy short bodycon dress with embellishments all over
Shining Star
Disha looked like a doll in this pink dress
Pretty in Pink
