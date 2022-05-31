Heading 3

Disha Patani’s red carpet dresses

Prerna Verma

MAY 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani looked every bit stunning in this grey coloured embellished gown

The cape queen

Disha stunned in this velvet tube neck gown with a thigh high slit

Maroon velvet slit gown

Disha looked like a real life barbie doll in this sheer netted gown as she walked the red carpet

The floral sheer dress

Disha’s short shimmery dress with a plunging neckline is perfect for any red carpet

The sass queen

Disha looked royal in this tube neck bodycon black dress with hands covered in sheer gloves making her look stunning

Beauty in black

Disha looked pretty in a beige coloured ruffled gown as she walked the ramp again

The ruffled gown

Disha oozed oomph in this black short dress which had a sheer cape like floor length structure

Bold in black

This silver bodycon dress with an extension on the side is quite unique and looked stunning on her

Glam doll

Disha raised the temperature in this strappy short bodycon dress with embellishments all over

Shining Star

Disha looked like a doll in this pink dress

Pretty in Pink

