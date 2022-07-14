Heading 3
Disha Patani’s summer fashion
JULY 14, 2022
Disha wore a stylish black top with a plunging neckline and paired it with denim shorts
Casual but stylish
The actress looked stunning in her cut-out champagne pink mini dress featuring a long trail and plunging V neckline
Mini dress look
The Baaghi 2 actress wore a beautiful co-ord outfit with a spaghetti crop top
Comfort meets style
She looked stunning in her white crop top which she paired with denim and stylish heels. Simple yet perfect look
Simple yet beautiful
Disha wore a white-coloured camisole top with denim and a denim jacket and looked beautiful
Denim love
She was a sight to behold in her black-coloured below knee-length outfit with floral print. Disha completed the look with white sneakers. A perfect summer look, isn’t it?
Floral print
Disha made a statement in her tropical printed cut-out jumpsuit
Stylish in jumpsuit
Disha Patani looked cute in her off-shoulder striped outfit which she had paired with white sneakers
Style in stripes
Disha once again flaunted her love for floral print as she wore a pretty white coloured outfit with red rose floral print
Beauty in floral print
The Malang actress was spotted dishing out easy breezy vibes as she wore a sporty, casual mini skip dress which she wore with white shoes
Easy breezy look
