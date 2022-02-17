Entertainment

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 18, 2022

Disha Patani’s sunkissed looks

Can’t Get Enough

Setting the internet on fire, Disha Patani left us gasping at her sunkissed look as posed in a beige-colour bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Posing with her back towards the camera and her face towards the sun, she literally set fire on the beach in her sensuous avatar!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Treat To Sore Eyes

She was all smiles as she posed for a sunkissed picture on the beach

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Adorable Much

She gave us major beach goals in a floral print ruffle mini dress

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Beach Goals

She soaked up the sun with her legs half-submerged in the water as she struck a pose in her pink bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Soaking In The Sun

Disha is a water baby who loves the sun as much as she loves the ocean and this picture is proof enough!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Water Baby In The Sun

She gives us a glimpse of the seashells as she poses candidly for yet another sun-kissed picture in her animal-print bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Pretty As Always

Looks like she cannot get enough of the warm sunlight on the beach and this picture of her is proof of it!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Natural Beauty

Even her desi looks are incomplete without the sun adding a final touch to her beautiful face!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Desi Girl

And as she enjoys her day in the pool, she does not forget to take her natural dose of vitamin D!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha’s Day Out

