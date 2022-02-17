Entertainment
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 18, 2022
Disha Patani’s sunkissed looks
Can’t Get Enough
Setting the internet on fire, Disha Patani left us gasping at her sunkissed look as posed in a beige-colour bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Posing with her back towards the camera and her face towards the sun, she literally set fire on the beach in her sensuous avatar!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Treat To Sore Eyes
She was all smiles as she posed for a sunkissed picture on the beach
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Adorable Much
She gave us major beach goals in a floral print ruffle mini dress
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Beach Goals
She soaked up the sun with her legs half-submerged in the water as she struck a pose in her pink bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Soaking In The Sun
Disha is a water baby who loves the sun as much as she loves the ocean and this picture is proof enough!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Water Baby In The Sun
She gives us a glimpse of the seashells as she poses candidly for yet another sun-kissed picture in her animal-print bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Pretty As Always
Looks like she cannot get enough of the warm sunlight on the beach and this picture of her is proof of it!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Natural Beauty
Even her desi looks are incomplete without the sun adding a final touch to her beautiful face!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Desi Girl
And as she enjoys her day in the pool, she does not forget to take her natural dose of vitamin D!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha’s Day Out
