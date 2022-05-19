Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
May 19, 2022
Disha Patani’s trendy reels
Legacy
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
‘My money don't jiggle jiggle…’ well you’d be lying if you say this song hasn’t been stuck in your mind. Disha hopped on this trend and she looked super cute in the video.
Disha looks breath-taking in this ethereal video and true to the song’s name.
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
Drunk in Love
Disha’s makeup in this video proves that Disha can pull off anything and everything but she can especially pull off rhinestones.
Get Into You
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
Well, this one’s goofy! Disha often makes us laugh with her funny antics. This reel is a testimony to that.
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
How to react…
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is a fitness freak and ‘skipping to the good part’ for her means to work out. If only we were also this motivated!
The Good Part
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is a wanderlust soul and often takes us along on her adventures. She is a big water baby.
Harleys in Hawaii
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
This challenge was a huge hype just a few months. Disha fluanted her exemplary dancing skills this dance challenge.
Woman Dance Challenge
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
Another amazing song by Doja, Disha chose a cute clip with her friend for this trend. The two friends could seen chilling with their drinks and happy faces.
Kiss Me More
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
In this house, we stan BTS! It seems like Disha is also an ‘army’ and often grooves to BTS during her workout sessions.
Butter
Credits: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha chose the perfect song for this colourful and vibrant reel. Her outfit makes her look like a K-pop idol.
Ice Cream
