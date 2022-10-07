Heading 3

Disha Patani's best

mirror selfies

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Serving looks in pink

Disha Patani looked absolutely ethereal as she was dressed in a shimmery pink bralette and see-through flared pants

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Flaunting her toned body

Dressed in a black bikini in front of the mirror, Disha Patani donned sheer red low-waist trousers only add to the drama to her look

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Killing it in black

Disha Patani is seen wearing a black off-shoulder top. She paired it up with denims and finished the look with a black leather belt

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Keeping it casual

Disha Patani shared a mirror selfie, in which, she is seen in a casual look wearing a bodycon top teamed with black shorts

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Too hot to handle

Disha Patani aces the mirror selfie as she dons a Calvin Klein sports bra and flaunted her toned body. She also styled her hair in curls

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Desi look

Disha Patani knows how to dress and impress! In this, she looked stunning as ever as she wore an Anarkali

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Elevator selfie

Disha Patani showed off her midriff in this stylish elevator selfie as she wore a crop top and baggy black cargo pants

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

All smiles

Disha Patani wore a backless dress and is seen flaunting her smile as she posed for the mirror selfie

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Corset top and denim combo

Disha Patani is seen wearing a black bralette with high-waist jeans. She completed her look with a black sling bag and messy hair

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani wore a figure-hugging off-shoulder dress with a slit. She opted smokey-eye look and kept her hair open in soft curls

Style on point

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘gram

Click Here