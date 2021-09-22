sept 22, 2021
Disha Patani's best
on-screen acts
The role of Mahi's girlfriend was performed by Disha Patani in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Despite the fact that Disha's role was short, her appearancemade a memorable impression on the audience
Disha played the role of Neha Salgaonkar in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and she had a significant role in the film
She made a fleeting appearance in the 2019 film Bharat. She played the role of a circus performer, and her song Slow Motion was a massive hit
The actress featured alongside Salman Khan in the 2021 film Radhe: Your Most WantedBhai. The movie was met with a mixed reception, although the actress' performance was lauded
Disha Patani starred in Mohit Suri directorial Malang, which releasedin the Mohit was well-received by the crowd
Disha made an appearance in the third instalment of Ahmed Khan's Baaghi franchise.She danced to the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me
In the Stanley Tong film, Kung Fu Yoga, Disha played the role of Ashmita. The film was a box office success
For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla