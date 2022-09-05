Heading 3

Disha Patani's off-duty style

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it chic and elegant in this gorgeous off-shoulder pink dress; Disha Patani looked like a true stunner!

Slaying in an off-shoulder dress

Photo: Pinkvilla

Disha picked out beige high-waist faux leather pants and teamed them up with a wine-hued ribbed knit sleeveless crop top

Shades of browns

Photo: Pinkvilla

Disha kept it sporty in a black sleeveless asymmetrical dress which she clubbed with black and white slides

 Ultimate fashion diva

Photo: Pinkvilla

Disha opted for a cool white crop tee from Guess that featured printed patterns in red and teamed them with flared blue jeans

Keeping it cool

Photo: Pinkvilla

Disha picked out a brown ruched body-hugging dress with fur-trimmed heels and a Louis Vuitton bag slung on her shoulder

Blazin’ beauty

Photo: Pinkvilla

Leaving us in awe again, Disha Patani wore a black bodysuit and matched them with black sweatpants

All-black look

Photo: Pinkvilla

Airport look

Disha Patani's airport style in a cropped tee and cargo pants defined cool fashion. She completed her outfit with brown sunglasses

Photo: Pinkvilla

For her airport outing, the Baaghi 2 actress opted for a printed white tee which she clubbed with grey sweatpants

Vision in white

Photo: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani opted for a cream turtleneck arm warmer from Zara. She wore it with a white strapless bodysuit and black joggers

Slaying in a turtleneck arm warmer

Photo: Pinkvilla

Disha donned an orange sporty look seen by the popular brand Adidas. She also opted for a fanny bag as her accessory

Orange is the new Black

