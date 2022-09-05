Heading 3
Disha Patani's off-duty style
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Keeping it chic and elegant in this gorgeous off-shoulder pink dress; Disha Patani looked like a true stunner!
Slaying in an off-shoulder dress
Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha picked out beige high-waist faux leather pants and teamed them up with a wine-hued ribbed knit sleeveless crop top
Shades of browns
Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha kept it sporty in a black sleeveless asymmetrical dress which she clubbed with black and white slides
Ultimate fashion diva
Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha opted for a cool white crop tee from Guess that featured printed patterns in red and teamed them with flared blue jeans
Keeping it cool
Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha picked out a brown ruched body-hugging dress with fur-trimmed heels and a Louis Vuitton bag slung on her shoulder
Blazin’ beauty
Photo: Pinkvilla
Leaving us in awe again, Disha Patani wore a black bodysuit and matched them with black sweatpants
All-black look
Photo: Pinkvilla
Airport look
Disha Patani's airport style in a cropped tee and cargo pants defined cool fashion. She completed her outfit with brown sunglasses
Photo: Pinkvilla
For her airport outing, the Baaghi 2 actress opted for a printed white tee which she clubbed with grey sweatpants
Vision in white
Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani opted for a cream turtleneck arm warmer from Zara. She wore it with a white strapless bodysuit and black joggers
Slaying in a turtleneck arm warmer
Photo: Pinkvilla
Disha donned an orange sporty look seen by the popular brand Adidas. She also opted for a fanny bag as her accessory
Orange is the new Black
