Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 29, 2023

Disha Patani’s fitness regime

Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha takes one hour of training daily no matter what her schedule is

Regularity 

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram

She practises yoga, swims regularly, and maintains a nutritious diet

Diet

Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram

In addition to cardio exercises, her fitness regimen incorporates dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, weight training

Apart from cardio

Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha Patani's ability to perform action sequences in movies showcases her impressive flexibility, which can be attributed to her exhausting gymnastics routine

Gymnastic

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram

For breakfast, she usually has two to three eggs, along with milk and juice

Breakfast

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha prefers protein-rich food for dinner, such as chicken, eggs, salads, brown rice, or lentils

Dinner

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha ensures to maintain her health by keeping herself hydrated and getting a minimum of 8 hours of sleep on a regular basis

Hydration is the key

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram

In an interview with Femina, Disha mentioned that after working out, it is beneficial to consume protein, which can be obtained from tofu or paneer

Post-workout meals

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha has a fondness for desserts, but she limits herself to consuming them only once a week to satisfy her cravings

Cheat day

Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram   

Now you know the secret behind Disha’s body and it is definitely motivational

Secret

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here