APRIL 29, 2023

Disha Patani’s fitness regime
Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha takes one hour of training daily no matter what her schedule is
Regularity
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
She practises yoga, swims regularly, and maintains a nutritious diet
Diet
Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram
In addition to cardio exercises, her fitness regimen incorporates dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, weight training
Apart from cardio
Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha Patani's ability to perform action sequences in movies showcases her impressive flexibility, which can be attributed to her exhausting gymnastics routine
Gymnastic
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
For breakfast, she usually has two to three eggs, along with milk and juice
Breakfast
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha prefers protein-rich food for dinner, such as chicken, eggs, salads, brown rice, or lentils
Dinner
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha ensures to maintain her health by keeping herself hydrated and getting a minimum of 8 hours of sleep on a regular basis
Hydration is the key
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
In an interview with Femina, Disha mentioned that after working out, it is beneficial to consume protein, which can be obtained from tofu or paneer
Post-workout meals
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha has a fondness for desserts, but she limits herself to consuming them only once a week to satisfy her cravings
Cheat day
Image- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Now you know the secret behind Disha’s body and it is definitely motivational
Secret
