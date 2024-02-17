Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
Disha Patani's upcoming movies
Bollywood Diva Disha Patani is slowly establishing herself in South industries. The actress has signed some popular movies down there
Disha Patani
Known for her hot and sizzling looks, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns opposite John Abraham
Last Release
Wondering what Disha is doing next? Well, she is heading towards the Pan-India market. Check out her upcoming movies
What's Next?
The Baaghi actress will be next seen in Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Backed by Karan Johar, the action movie will hit screens on March 15th, 2024
Yodha
Disha Patani plays an important role in Prabhas-Nag Ashwin's film, Kalki 2898 AD. The first installment of the sci-fi action movie is releasing on May 9th, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD
The actress also plays the female lead in Suriya's period drama, Kanguva. The movie is releasing in multiple languages this year
Kanguva
Speculations are rife that Disha Patani is doing a special dance number in Pushpa 2. However, there have been no official confirmation about the same
Pushpa 2
Moreover, the actress is reportedly reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Jagan Shakti's upcoming directorial. The movie is allegedly titled Hero No. 1
Jagan Shakti's next
Besides all these exciting projects, Disha Patani is part of Welcome To The Jungle. The movie is the third installment of the Comedy franchise, Welcome
Welcome To The Jungle
Mohit Suri Film
The actress is reported to spearhead an action film under the direction of Mohit Suri. Vishal Rana is the producer. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited
