Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Disha Patani's upcoming movies

Bollywood Diva Disha Patani is slowly establishing herself in South industries. The actress has signed some popular movies down there 

Disha Patani 

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Known for her hot and sizzling looks, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns opposite John Abraham 

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Last Release

Wondering what Disha is doing next? Well, she is heading towards the Pan-India market. Check out her upcoming movies

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

What's Next? 

The Baaghi actress will be next seen in Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Backed by Karan Johar, the action movie will hit screens on March 15th, 2024 

Yodha

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Disha Patani plays an important role in Prabhas-Nag Ashwin's film, Kalki 2898 AD. The first installment of the sci-fi action movie is releasing on May 9th, 2024 

Kalki 2898 AD

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

The actress also plays the female lead in Suriya's period drama, Kanguva. The movie is releasing in multiple languages this year 

Kanguva

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Speculations are rife that Disha Patani is doing a special dance number in Pushpa 2. However, there have been no official confirmation about the same 

Pushpa 2

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Moreover, the actress is reportedly reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Jagan Shakti's upcoming directorial. The movie is allegedly titled Hero No. 1 

Jagan Shakti's next 

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Besides all these exciting projects, Disha Patani is part of Welcome To The Jungle. The movie is the third installment of the Comedy franchise, Welcome 

Welcome To The Jungle 

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

Mohit Suri Film

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram 

The actress is reported to spearhead an action film under the direction of Mohit Suri. Vishal Rana is the producer. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here