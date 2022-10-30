Heading 3

Divas who rocked
short hair in films

Shefali
 Fernandes

OCT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon will be sporting short hair in the horror-comedy film, Bhediya, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead

Source: IMDb

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma had short hair in Aamir Khan's PK, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Zero, and again she will flaunt a new hairstyle in Chakda 'Xpress

Source: IMDb

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sported short hair in movies like Pyaar Impossible, Anjaana Anjaani, and the web film, We Can Be Heroes

Source: IMDb

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor pulled off short hair for the 2016 film, Neerja, which was based on the life of air hostess Neerja Bhanot

Source: IMDb

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez donned short hair in Roy which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and in A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Source: IMDb

Katrina Kaif

For Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her short hair in Nitya Mehra's directorial starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead

Source: IMDb

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh, flaunted short hair for the role

Source: IMDb

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her short hair in Chhichhore, in which she played the role of Maya Sharma Pathak in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial

Source: IMDb

Kajol

Kajol's appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became quite popular as she sported short hair in it. She played the role of Anjali in the 1998 movie

Source: IMDb

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji sported short hair in the 2004 film, Hum Tum, which also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here