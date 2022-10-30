Heading 3
Divas who rocked
short hair in films
Shefali
Fernandes
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon will be sporting short hair in the horror-comedy film, Bhediya, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma had short hair in Aamir Khan's PK, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Zero, and again she will flaunt a new hairstyle in Chakda 'Xpress
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra sported short hair in movies like Pyaar Impossible, Anjaana Anjaani, and the web film, We Can Be Heroes
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor pulled off short hair for the 2016 film, Neerja, which was based on the life of air hostess Neerja Bhanot
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez donned short hair in Roy which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and in A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra
Katrina Kaif
For Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her short hair in Nitya Mehra's directorial starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh, flaunted short hair for the role
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her short hair in Chhichhore, in which she played the role of Maya Sharma Pathak in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial
Kajol
Kajol's appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became quite popular as she sported short hair in it. She played the role of Anjali in the 1998 movie
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji sported short hair in the 2004 film, Hum Tum, which also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead