Divya Agarwal in traditional outfits

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal looks gorgeous in black sleeveless kurta set with sharara style pants. She has also sported a dupatta with it.
Black printed suit
The beautiful actress is quite popular for her fashion sense and she often shares her unique looks on social media. Here she looks simple yet elegant in the blue printed cotton suit with white pyjamas and dupatta. She paired it with silver jhumkas.
Blue printed suit
The actress is looking marvellous in black off shoulder and printed top and multicolor skirt set. There are designer flare details on the blouse, adding to the beauty of the look.
Multicolor lehenga
Divya looks like a show stopper as she sported an embroidery and mirror work lehenga with a net dupatta. The actress is seen posing on the beach.
Mirror work lehenga
Splitsvilla 10 fame has nailed the traditional look with her gorgeous looks in blush pink all over work lehenga. It had gota work on the blouse and skirt. She paired the look with a studded choker and earrings.
Blush pink lehenga
The actress looks elegant in the stunning yellow saree that she wore for a pre-wedding ceremony that she attended with her ex Varun Sood. The saree had zari embroidery all over it, giving it a royal look.
Heavy work and gracious saree
Ace of Space 1 winner is a real diva as she rocks fashionable look in bright red blouse and skirt set.
Red hot lehenga
Divya is making fashion trends in the gorgeous multicolor lehenga. She has sported mirror work lehenga and skirt set. She paired it with net dupatta which has pastel shades on it.
Beautiful pastel lehenga
Bigg Boss OTT fame is an absolute beauty in the shimmery lavender indo-western saree. It has net detail on the shoulder. There is a slit in the lower half as she flaunts her toned legs with silver heels.
Lavender indo-western saree
The actress is looking like a glitter queen as she dances in shimmery silver lehenga. She had paired it with black tube top style blouse and dark lipstick.
Silver shimmery lehenga
