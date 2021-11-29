Divya Khosla Kumar’s career Timeline
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
NOV 29, 2021
Initial stage
Divya Khosla Kumar started her career as a model at the age of 18
(Source- Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)
Acting debut
She made her acting debut with the 2004 release, telugu flick Love Today
(Source- IMDb)
Bollywood debut
Followed by Love Today, she made her bollywood debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo
(Source- IMDb)
Post-debut
The actress then took a long break from acting and focused on directing
(Source- Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)
Direction
After that, she directed numerous music videos and a few ad films
(Source- Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)
Yaariyan
In 2014, she made her directorial debut with the film, Yaariyan. The film was a commercial success
(Source- IMDb)
Sanam Re
Her second directorial flick was the 2016 release, Sanam Re. The film received mixed reviews
(Source- IMDb)
Roy
Divya was also one of the producers in the 2015 release, Roy
(Source- IMDb)
Satyamev Jayate 2
After a long break, she is all set to star in the film Satyamev Jayate 2
(Source- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Movie options to watch this weekend