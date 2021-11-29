Divya Khosla Kumar’s career Timeline

NOV 29, 2021

Initial stage

Divya Khosla Kumar started her career as a model at the age of 18

(Source- Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)

Acting debut

She made her acting debut with the 2004 release, telugu flick Love Today

(Source- IMDb)

Bollywood debut

Followed by Love Today, she made her bollywood debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo

(Source- IMDb)

Post-debut

The actress then took a long break from acting and focused on directing

(Source- Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)

Direction

After that, she directed numerous music videos and a few ad films

(Source- Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram)

Yaariyan

In 2014, she made her directorial debut with the film, Yaariyan. The film was a commercial success

(Source- IMDb)

Sanam Re

Her second directorial flick was the 2016 release, Sanam Re. The film received mixed reviews

(Source- IMDb)

Roy

Divya was also one of the producers in the 2015 release, Roy

(Source- IMDb)

Satyamev Jayate 2

After a long break, she is all set to star in the film Satyamev Jayate 2

(Source- IMDb)

