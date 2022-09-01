Heading 3
Divyanka Tripathi in red ethnic outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 01, 2022
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks charming as ever in the beautiful red suit
Red palazzo suit
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing in this deep red velvet kurta. She paired it with peach sharara-style pants and dupatta
Royal velvet sharara
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress sported a traditional banarasi silk saree with red work on the border. She paired it with a red blouse and golden jewellery
Red traditional saree
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress looks charming in the beautiful gota work suit
All over work suit
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka looks charming in the bright red sequin work suit with gota work. She completed her look with red lipstick and red studded earrings
Red sequin suit
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress looks like a goddess in the red saree and red lipstick. The red bangles and golden footwear add more oomph to her look
Embroidery work saree
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka is festive ready in the beautiful red suit with golden floral work over it and a net dupatta
Zari work suit
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress enjoys herself by the beach as she sports a red frill design saree with a floral print blouse
Red frill saree
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress looks elegant in a simple red suit which she paired with a floral print organza dupatta
Red suit with organza dupatta
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka is a stunner in this plain red suit with flared pants and simple dupatta. She wore golden heels to complete the look
Plain red suit
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Traditional Jewellery for Ganeshostav