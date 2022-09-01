Heading 3

Divyanka Tripathi in red ethnic outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 01, 2022

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks charming as ever in the beautiful red suit

  Red palazzo suit

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks ravishing in this deep red velvet kurta. She paired it with peach sharara-style pants and dupatta

  Royal velvet sharara

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress sported a traditional banarasi silk saree with red work on the border. She paired it with a red blouse and golden jewellery

  Red traditional saree

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 actress looks charming in the beautiful gota work suit

   All over work suit

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka looks charming in the bright red sequin work suit with gota work. She completed her look with red lipstick and red studded earrings

   Red sequin suit

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress looks like a goddess in the red saree and red lipstick. The red bangles and golden footwear add more oomph to her look

   Embroidery work saree

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka is festive ready in the beautiful red suit with golden floral work over it and a net dupatta

    Zari work suit

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress enjoys herself by the beach as she sports a red frill design saree with a floral print blouse

   Red frill saree

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress looks elegant in a simple red suit which she paired with a floral print organza dupatta

    Red suit with organza dupatta

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka is a stunner in this plain red suit with flared pants and simple dupatta. She wore golden heels to complete the look

   Plain red suit

