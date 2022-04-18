Television
Arushi Srivastava
APR 18, 2022
Divyanka Tripathi’s 10 best floral looks
Black floral dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi sported a peppy look with a black floral short dress
Date night floral dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress wore a gorgeous white dress with a yellow floral print for her Valentine's Day date. It is a high neck and full sleeve dress with layers, adding volume to the dress
In the picture, the actress has sported a soothing green palazzo suit with pink floral print all over it. It had gota work on the dupatta and kurta
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Ethnic floral look
The actress looks like a bouquet of roses in a beautiful full-length dress. She paired it with danglers and red lipstick and tied her hair in a puff
Red roses
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress is looking comfy yet chic in the gorgeous pastel blue dress with frill in the base. The dress had flared sleeves and some frills in the lower part, which makes it more attractive
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Vacay dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress was all set to dance as she sported a black fitted top and multi-coloured floral print long skirt. She paired it with stylish black heels
Dancing diva
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress looks spectacular in the floral beige dress. It is a fitted dress with lace detailing on the arm and waist. She paired it with light make-up and peach lipstick
Pastel look
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi has a very cute expression in the picture as she posed in a green and pink suit. It has beautiful floral embroidery on the kurti and dupatta, which gives a summer vibe to the look
Floral print suit
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress has sported a bright lemon green ethnic dress with floral print all over it. She paired it with pearl drop earrings for a simple yet elegant look
Cotton printed dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The diva looks stylish in the designer jumpsuit. It is a blue dhoti style jumpsuit, which she paired with beige heels
Floral jumpsuit
