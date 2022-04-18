Television

Arushi Srivastava

APR 18, 2022

Heading 3

Divyanka Tripathi’s 10 best floral looks

Black floral dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi sported a peppy look with a black floral short dress

Date night floral dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

The actress wore a gorgeous white dress with a yellow floral print for her Valentine's Day date. It is a high neck and full sleeve dress with layers, adding volume to the dress

In the picture, the actress has sported a soothing green palazzo suit with pink floral print all over it. It had gota work on the dupatta and kurta

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

Ethnic floral look

The actress looks like a bouquet of roses in a beautiful full-length dress. She paired it with danglers and red lipstick and tied her hair in a puff

Red roses 

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress is looking comfy yet chic in the gorgeous pastel blue dress with frill in the base. The dress had flared sleeves and some frills in the lower part, which makes it more attractive

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Vacay dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

The actress was all set to dance as she sported a black fitted top and multi-coloured floral print long skirt. She paired it with stylish black heels

Dancing diva

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress looks spectacular in the floral beige dress. It is a fitted dress with lace detailing on the arm and waist. She paired it with light make-up and peach lipstick

Pastel look

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi has a very cute expression in the picture as she posed in a green and pink suit. It has beautiful floral embroidery on the kurti and dupatta, which gives a summer vibe to the look

Floral print suit

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress has sported a bright lemon green ethnic dress with floral print all over it. She paired it with pearl drop earrings for a simple yet elegant look

Cotton printed dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

The diva looks stylish in the designer jumpsuit. It is a blue dhoti style jumpsuit, which she paired with beige heels

Floral jumpsuit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Actresses who are water babies

Click Here