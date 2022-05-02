TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 03, 2022

Divyanka Tripathi stuns in white outfits

White Anarkali

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looked absolutely gorgeous in a white suit with mirrorwork over it. She paired it with gold-toned jhumkas

Skirt suit

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

In the picture, Divyanka looked stunning in a white floral suit with a dupatta

The actress sported a comfortable yet stylish look with the white kaftan. It has a blue and red printed designs on the borders and a tie-up design on the waist area

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Kaftan

The actress looked ravishing in the beautiful white woollen turtleneck short dress

Turtleneck dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

In the picture, Divyanka Tripathi looks date night ready in a chic white off-shoulder dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

White off-shoulder dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame looked regal in the white lehenga with golden embroidery work. She paired it with a traditional statement necklace and jhumkas

White lehenga

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress sported a simple yet elegant white gown. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore hoop earrings with it

White full gown

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress looked delightful in the white full-length frill design dress, which she wore for her trip to Dubai

White frill dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looked chic and fashionable in the white lacy short dress, which she paired with a denim jacket

White lacy dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The picture is from her trip to Jodhpur, where she sported a white crochet design palazzo suit. She paired it with silver jhumkas and brown footwear

Crochet dress

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The star donned a sporty look as she poses in a white tracksuit. She paired it with white sneakers and sunglasses

White tracksuit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter

Click Here