TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 03, 2022
Divyanka Tripathi stuns in white outfits
White Anarkali
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looked absolutely gorgeous in a white suit with mirrorwork over it. She paired it with gold-toned jhumkas
Skirt suit
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
In the picture, Divyanka looked stunning in a white floral suit with a dupatta
The actress sported a comfortable yet stylish look with the white kaftan. It has a blue and red printed designs on the borders and a tie-up design on the waist area
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Kaftan
The actress looked ravishing in the beautiful white woollen turtleneck short dress
Turtleneck dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
In the picture, Divyanka Tripathi looks date night ready in a chic white off-shoulder dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
White off-shoulder dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame looked regal in the white lehenga with golden embroidery work. She paired it with a traditional statement necklace and jhumkas
White lehenga
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress sported a simple yet elegant white gown. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore hoop earrings with it
White full gown
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress looked delightful in the white full-length frill design dress, which she wore for her trip to Dubai
White frill dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looked chic and fashionable in the white lacy short dress, which she paired with a denim jacket
White lacy dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The picture is from her trip to Jodhpur, where she sported a white crochet design palazzo suit. She paired it with silver jhumkas and brown footwear
Crochet dress
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The star donned a sporty look as she poses in a white tracksuit. She paired it with white sneakers and sunglasses
White tracksuit
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter