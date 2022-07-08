Heading 3

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek’s ethnic looks

Arushi Srivastava

July 09, 2022

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actors got married in 2016 and they are among the most loved couples of TV. The couple looked stunning in traditional look for an Iftar party, Divyanka sported a maroon velvet suit and Vivek was in black kurta set

   Iftar party

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The couple had a grand Holi celebration this year at Ankita Lokhande’s party. The couple sported white kurta set

Holi Hai!

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka looked gorgeous in a royal blue saree with fringe design and net design blouse. Vivek sported a maroon sherwani

    Cousin’s wedding

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The couple sported a royal Rajasthani look where Divyanka looked gorgeous in multicolor lehenga and Vivek looked dapper in blue self-work sherwani

    The Royals

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka looked beautiful in a red saree on Karwa Chauth and Vivek had sported a white silk kurta pyjamas

     Karwa Chauth

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka looked absolutely elegant in the beautiful pink saree, which she paired with pink full sleeves blouse. Vivek sported a vintage look with a checkered suit

    Pink and vintage

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The couple shared an excellent romantic chemistry, which makes their bond very special. Here Divyanka is seen in a yellow kurta set and Vivek in white kurta with nehru jacket

   Sweet moments

Image source- Vivek Dahiya Instagram

The couple looked stunning in traditional outfits as they stood together. Divyanka sported a light yellow lehenga and Vivek sported a kurta pyjama

   Fashionable together

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The couple looked beautiful at the Ganpati celebrations. Divyanka sported a beige designer suit and Vivek was in blue foil print kurta set

    Happy moments

Image source- Vivek Dahiya Instagram

The couple looked absolutely gorgeous at their engagement where Divyanka sported a pink lehenga and Vivek wore a crisp blue suit

   Engagement look

