Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek’s ethnic looks
Arushi Srivastava
July 09, 2022
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actors got married in 2016 and they are among the most loved couples of TV. The couple looked stunning in traditional look for an Iftar party, Divyanka sported a maroon velvet suit and Vivek was in black kurta set
Iftar party
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The couple had a grand Holi celebration this year at Ankita Lokhande’s party. The couple sported white kurta set
Holi Hai!
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka looked gorgeous in a royal blue saree with fringe design and net design blouse. Vivek sported a maroon sherwani
Cousin’s wedding
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The couple sported a royal Rajasthani look where Divyanka looked gorgeous in multicolor lehenga and Vivek looked dapper in blue self-work sherwani
The Royals
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka looked beautiful in a red saree on Karwa Chauth and Vivek had sported a white silk kurta pyjamas
Karwa Chauth
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka looked absolutely elegant in the beautiful pink saree, which she paired with pink full sleeves blouse. Vivek sported a vintage look with a checkered suit
Pink and vintage
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The couple shared an excellent romantic chemistry, which makes their bond very special. Here Divyanka is seen in a yellow kurta set and Vivek in white kurta with nehru jacket
Sweet moments
Image source- Vivek Dahiya Instagram
The couple looked stunning in traditional outfits as they stood together. Divyanka sported a light yellow lehenga and Vivek sported a kurta pyjama
Fashionable together
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The couple looked beautiful at the Ganpati celebrations. Divyanka sported a beige designer suit and Vivek was in blue foil print kurta set
Happy moments
Image source- Vivek Dahiya Instagram
The couple looked absolutely gorgeous at their engagement where Divyanka sported a pink lehenga and Vivek wore a crisp blue suit
Engagement look
