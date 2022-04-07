TELEVISION

APR 07, 2022

Divyanka Tripathi's Travel Diaries

China Town in London

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi is known for her love of travelling. She shared a picture from her trip to China Town in London as she is seen roaming the streets

The Kelpies, Falkirk

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared pictures from her trip to Scotland with her husband Vivek Dahiya

During her stay in Scotland, she and hubby Vivek Dahiya also visited historical places like Edinburgh Castle

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Edinburgh Castle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame enjoyed her romantic trip to beautiful Italy. She took a selfie with hubby at Eiffel Tower and other popular places

Paris

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

The actress is a travel buff like her husband and it is quite evident from her wondering eyes as she explores China

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Exploring China

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress is seen enjoying the extreme winters in the beautiful city of Zurich in Switzerland

Winter in Zurich

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka and Vivek had visited the beautifully lit up Abu Dhabi during Eid. They sent wishes to their fans with this picture

Eid in Abu Dhabi

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress is very fond of the beautiful city of Jodhpur and whenever she gets a chance, she goes there with her hubby

Jodhpur Love

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress explored the beauty of Cape Town when she was there for the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Cape Town

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The actress had lots of fun and tried water sports during her latest visit to Dubai. She enjoyed candlelight dinner with her husband Vivek Dahiya

Dubai Fun

