Arushi Srivastava
APR 07, 2022
Divyanka Tripathi's Travel Diaries
China Town in London
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi is known for her love of travelling. She shared a picture from her trip to China Town in London as she is seen roaming the streets
The Kelpies, Falkirk
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared pictures from her trip to Scotland with her husband Vivek Dahiya
During her stay in Scotland, she and hubby Vivek Dahiya also visited historical places like Edinburgh Castle
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Edinburgh Castle
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame enjoyed her romantic trip to beautiful Italy. She took a selfie with hubby at Eiffel Tower and other popular places
Paris
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress is a travel buff like her husband and it is quite evident from her wondering eyes as she explores China
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Exploring China
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress is seen enjoying the extreme winters in the beautiful city of Zurich in Switzerland
Winter in Zurich
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka and Vivek had visited the beautifully lit up Abu Dhabi during Eid. They sent wishes to their fans with this picture
Eid in Abu Dhabi
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress is very fond of the beautiful city of Jodhpur and whenever she gets a chance, she goes there with her hubby
Jodhpur Love
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress explored the beauty of Cape Town when she was there for the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Cape Town
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The actress had lots of fun and tried water sports during her latest visit to Dubai. She enjoyed candlelight dinner with her husband Vivek Dahiya
Dubai Fun
