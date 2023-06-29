Heading 3

Divyanka-Vivek’s alluring couple looks 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple is oozing comfy vibes in these casuals as they twin in jeans and sneakers 

Cool Casuals 

DiVek are hitting fashion hard in a fairytale-style gown and a black shimmery suit respectively 

Glamorous duo 

The adorable couple looks dazzling as they are beaming like yin and yang in these black and white outfits 

Black & White 

Divyanka and Vivek look ready to groove to some music in their charming outfits. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein protagonist looks sizzling in white while Vivek is no less in his black fit 

 Party ready 

Festive ready 

The fans are going gaga as DiVek look breathtaking in a red and white embroidered lehenga choli and a cream sherwani respectively 

Traditional Twist 

The power couple is being adored by the viewers as they enjoy the wedding festivities in comfortable yet gorgeous fits 

Divyanka is hitting fashion hard in this white floral sheer dress while Vivek looks chic in a white t-shirt paired with grey jeans 

 Summer Sizzle 

This alluring duo has captured the attention of their fans as they experience the joys of cycling together in their simple fits 

Adventurous Aesthetics

Coffee Date

This cute pair is swaying the Internet as they share pictures from their coffee date, enjoying some private time together 

The popular couple is a sight to behold as they bask in the comfort of the sea breeze in their relaxed attires 

Easy breezy

