Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 29, 2023
Divyanka-Vivek’s alluring couple looks
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple is oozing comfy vibes in these casuals as they twin in jeans and sneakers
Cool Casuals
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
DiVek are hitting fashion hard in a fairytale-style gown and a black shimmery suit respectively
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Glamorous duo
The adorable couple looks dazzling as they are beaming like yin and yang in these black and white outfits
Black & White
Image: Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram
Divyanka and Vivek look ready to groove to some music in their charming outfits. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein protagonist looks sizzling in white while Vivek is no less in his black fit
Party ready
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Festive ready
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The fans are going gaga as DiVek look breathtaking in a red and white embroidered lehenga choli and a cream sherwani respectively
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Traditional Twist
The power couple is being adored by the viewers as they enjoy the wedding festivities in comfortable yet gorgeous fits
Divyanka is hitting fashion hard in this white floral sheer dress while Vivek looks chic in a white t-shirt paired with grey jeans
Summer Sizzle
Image: Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram
This alluring duo has captured the attention of their fans as they experience the joys of cycling together in their simple fits
Adventurous Aesthetics
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Coffee Date
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
This cute pair is swaying the Internet as they share pictures from their coffee date, enjoying some private time together
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The popular couple is a sight to behold as they bask in the comfort of the sea breeze in their relaxed attires
Easy breezy
