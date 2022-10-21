Heading 3
Diwali outfit ideas from B-town hunks
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Slay it like Vicky Kaushal
Black can never go wrong and especially when the one wearing it is a handsome Punjabi munda Vicky
Image : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Light it up like Sidharth Malhotra
An embroidered black kurta is perfect for the festive season
Image: Varun Dhawan Inastagram
Go desi like Varun Dhawan
The festive season is all about going the traditional way and what can be more traditional than a dhoti kurta and a Nehru jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar's embroidered kurta
Akshay Kumar looks stylish in a red embroidered kurta and you can wear it for the Diwali party
Image: Pinkvilla
Handsome in white like Shahid Kapoor
Shahid’s pure white stylish kurta over pants and a jacket is fit for those who want to maintain a balance between traditional and Western
Image: Pinkvilla
Pathani kurta like Saif Ali Khan
Saif looks royal in a maroon pathani kurta and it is perfect for Diwali
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual like Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter looks casual in a simple black kurta which he with paired denims and that is exactly what the youngsters can do for a party
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Prince charming like Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh exudes royalty in an orange sherwani and we bet this outfit will make you stand out in the crowd
Image: Pinkvilla
Modern twist like Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish chose an outfit that is not too traditional or modern yet looks super stylish and perfect for the festival
Image: Pinkvilla
Trendy blue kurta like Kartik Aaryan
Kartik looks handsome in this blue simple kurta