Diwali outfit ideas from B-town hunks

Prerna Verma

OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Slay it like Vicky Kaushal

Black can never go wrong and especially when the one wearing it is a handsome Punjabi munda Vicky

Image : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Light it up like Sidharth Malhotra

An embroidered black kurta is perfect for the festive season

Image: Varun Dhawan Inastagram

Go desi like Varun Dhawan

The festive season is all about going the traditional way and what can be more traditional than a dhoti kurta and a Nehru jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Akshay Kumar's embroidered kurta

Akshay Kumar looks stylish in a red embroidered kurta and you can wear it for the Diwali party

Image: Pinkvilla

Handsome in white like Shahid Kapoor

Shahid’s pure white stylish kurta over pants and a jacket is fit for those who want to maintain a balance between traditional and Western

Image: Pinkvilla

Pathani kurta like Saif Ali Khan

Saif looks royal in a maroon pathani kurta and it is perfect for Diwali

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual like Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter looks casual in a simple black kurta which he with paired denims and that is exactly what the youngsters can do for a party

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Prince charming like Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh exudes royalty in an orange sherwani and we bet this outfit will make you stand out in the crowd

Image: Pinkvilla

Modern twist like Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish chose an outfit that is not too traditional or modern yet looks super stylish and perfect for the festival

Image: Pinkvilla

Trendy blue kurta like Kartik Aaryan

Kartik looks handsome in this blue simple kurta

