Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
DIY Aloe Vera Face Masks
Mix equal quantities of lemon juice and aloe vera gel. Apply on the tanned portion of your face and wash after 10-15 minutes. It is perfect for summer days
Image: Pexels
Aloe Vera + Lemon
Aloe Vera + Honey + Banana
Image: Pexels
The mixture helps to keep the face hydrated and cures dry skin. It also tightens your pores
Applying the mixture acts as a natural exfoliator. To prepare the mask, blend ½ and 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and aloe vera, respectively
Aloe Vera + Vinegar
Image: Pexels
Aloe Vera + Neem
Image: Pexels
To prevent pimples and cure bacterial growth on the face, applying this mask is very beneficial. Apply the paste for 15 minutes and then wash off
Mix equal quantities of aloe vera gel & coconut oil. Apply the mask evenly on your face & wash after 15 minutes. It will hydrate and moisturize your skin
Aloe Vera + Coconut Oil
Image: Pexels
To increase your skin brightness naturally, applying a mask prepared by mixing aloe vera gel and turmeric is the best solution
Aloe Vera + Turmeric
Image: Pexels
Applying the paste evenly on the face is helpful in reducing acne and evening skin tone.
Image: Pexels
Aloe Vera + Yogurt
These ingredients rejuvenate the skin, bringing your natural glow forward. To prepare the paste, mix two tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of rose water. Lastly, add ½ tbsp cucumber puree
Aloe Vera + Rose Water + Cucumber
Image: Pexels
Adding Vitamin E to the aloe vera gel makes a simple yet beneficial hair mask. Applying it on the strands keeps hair healthy
Aloe Vera + Vitamin E
Image: Pexels
This mask helps to prevent hair fall along with promoting hair growth. Apply and keep it on for 30 minutes. Wash with shampoo and let the hair dry naturally
Aloe Vera + Fenugreek Seeds
Image: Pexels
