Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

DIY Aloe Vera Face Masks

Mix equal quantities of lemon juice and aloe vera gel. Apply on the tanned portion of your face and wash after 10-15 minutes. It is perfect for summer days

Image: Pexels

Aloe Vera + Lemon

Aloe Vera + Honey + Banana

Image: Pexels

The mixture helps to keep the face hydrated and cures dry skin. It also tightens your pores

Applying the mixture acts as a natural exfoliator. To prepare the mask, blend ½ and 2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and aloe vera, respectively

Aloe Vera + Vinegar

Image: Pexels

Aloe Vera + Neem

Image: Pexels

To prevent pimples and cure bacterial growth on the face, applying this mask is very beneficial. Apply the paste for 15 minutes and then wash off

Mix equal quantities of aloe vera gel & coconut oil. Apply the mask evenly on your face & wash after 15 minutes. It will hydrate and moisturize your skin

Aloe Vera + Coconut Oil

Image: Pexels

To increase your skin brightness naturally, applying a mask prepared by mixing aloe vera gel and turmeric is the best solution

Aloe Vera + Turmeric

Image: Pexels

Applying the paste evenly on the face is helpful in reducing acne and evening skin tone.

Image: Pexels

Aloe Vera + Yogurt

These ingredients rejuvenate the skin, bringing your natural glow forward. To prepare the paste, mix two tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of rose water. Lastly, add ½ tbsp cucumber puree

Aloe Vera + Rose Water + Cucumber

Image: Pexels

Adding Vitamin E to the aloe vera gel makes a simple yet beneficial hair mask. Applying it on the strands keeps hair healthy

Aloe Vera + Vitamin E

Image: Pexels

This mask helps to prevent hair fall along with promoting hair growth. Apply and keep it on for 30 minutes. Wash with shampoo and let the hair dry naturally

Aloe Vera + Fenugreek Seeds

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here