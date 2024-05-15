Heading 3
DIY Rice Face Mask For Glowing Skin
Rice is rich in vitamins and minerals that help brighten and smooth the skin
Benefits of Rice for Skin
- 2 tbsp rice
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp milk
Ingredients Needed
Boil the rice until soft. This usually takes about 15 minutes
Step 1
Mash the cooked rice into a smooth paste using a fork or blender
Step 2
Mix in 1 tablespoon of honey. Honey is a natural moisturizer and antibacterial agent
Step 3
Add 2 tablespoons of milk and stir well. Milk helps to nourish and exfoliate the skin
Step 4
Apply the mixture evenly to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Step 5
Gently rinse off the mask with lukewarm water and pat your face dry
Step 6
Follow up with a moisturizer
Step 7
Repeat this mask twice a week for best results. Enjoy your glowing, healthy skin
Enjoy Your Glowing Skin**
