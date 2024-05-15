Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

Beauty

may 15, 2024

DIY Rice Face Mask For Glowing Skin

Rice is rich in vitamins and minerals that help brighten and smooth the skin

Benefits of Rice for Skin

Image: freepik

  - 2 tbsp rice 
     - 1 tbsp honey 
- 2 tbsp milk

 Ingredients Needed

Image: freepik

 Boil the rice until soft. This usually takes about 15 minutes

 Step 1

Image: freepik

Mash the cooked rice into a smooth paste using a fork or blender

Step 2

Image: freepik

Mix in 1 tablespoon of honey. Honey is a natural moisturizer and antibacterial agent

Step 3

Image: freepik

Add 2 tablespoons of milk and stir well. Milk helps to nourish and exfoliate the skin

Image: freepik

 Step 4

Apply the mixture evenly to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes https://www.freepik.com/search?

Image: freepik

Step 5

Gently rinse off the mask with lukewarm water and pat your face dry

 Step 6

Image: freepik

Follow up with a moisturizer

 Step 7

Image: freepik

Repeat this mask twice a week for best results. Enjoy your glowing, healthy skin

Enjoy Your Glowing Skin**

Image: freepik

