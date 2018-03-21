Do you know SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS?
BSS also known as BooSeokSoon is the first sub-unit of the popular boy band SEVENTEEN, the group was formed in 2018
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
BSS
BSS is formed of SEVENTEEN members: DK, Seungkwan, and Hoshi, DK amongst the three is the leader of the group
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
The members
BSS is the acronym of BooSeokSoon, which is a combination of syllables from the band members’ names: Boo from Boo Seungkwan, Seok from Lee Seokmin(DK), Soon from Kwon Soonyoung (Hoshi)
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
The name BSS
Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi performed their unreleased song Just Do It at a SEVENTEEN fan meeting to which fans reacted avidly, leading to their formation as a sub-unit BSS
BSS formation
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
The favorable reception to the song Just Do It led to their ultimate debut as BSS on March 21, 2018, with the same single
Debut
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
BSS won the Daesang for Performance of The Year at the Asia Artist Awards in 2023, their album Second Wing broke the record of maximum sales in the first week by a K-pop boy band sub-unit
Accolades and records
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji)
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
A powerful anthem by BSS, Fighting is an upbeat song with a funky rhythm and drum base laced with the top-shot rap of Lee Young Ji, you can feel the power cursing through your veins
7 PM (feat. Peder Elias) by BSS sweet melody about unwinding at the end of the day with loved ones, the song makes the listeners feel loved and comforted, a perfect hug in a song
7 PM (feat. Peder Elias)
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
LUNCH is a delicious lunch prepared by BSS for the listeners to feast on, a perfect mood-upheaving pop song with meaningful lyrics of love and cheer
LUNCH
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Just Do It plays with popping, and strong vocals and depicts what BSS is all about, this energizing track is the perfect funk-pop song, a perfect invigorating day starter
Just Do It
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment