april 22, 2024

Entertainment

Doctor Slump star Park Shin Hye's top K-dramas

Pujya Doss

Image:  SBS.

Stairway to Heaven

A classic melodrama about childhood sweethearts torn apart by tragedy, only to reunite years later amidst secrets and vendettas

A poignant tale of love and sacrifice between step-siblings, navigating through life's challenges and heartbreaks

Image:  SBS.

Tree of Heaven

A romantic comedy set in a modern-day monarchy, where love triangles and royal duties collide in a charmingly chaotic manner

Image:  MBC.

Prince Hours

Follows a nun-in-training who disguises herself as her twin brother and joins a boy band, leading to humorous mishaps and unexpected romance

Image: RBW

You're Beautiful

A sweet romance blossoms between a talented musician and a determined dancer as they navigate their dreams and emotions in a performing arts university

Image:  MBC.

Heartstrings

A quirky romantic comedy about an introverted woman who becomes entangled with her handsome, outgoing neighbor, leading to self-discovery and love

Image:  tvN.

Flower Boy Next Door

Chronicles the lives of wealthy high school students and their intricate relationships, featuring love, rivalry, and family drama against a glamorous backdrop

Heirs

Image:  SBS.

Investigative journalism meets romance in this compelling drama, exploring truth, ethics, and love amidst the world of media and societal expectations. 

Image: SBS.

Pinocchio

Blending reality and augmented reality gaming, this thrilling series follows a CEO and a game developer caught in a mysterious and dangerous quest. 

Memories of Alhambra

Image:  tvN.

Yeo Jeong-Woo is now a popular plastic surgeon. His life goes smoothly, but, due to a mysterious medical accident, his life is pushed to the edge. At this time, he meets Nam Ha-Neul. She was a rival in his past.

Doctor Slump

Image: JTBC.

