Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 04, 2022
Heading 3
Doctor Strange 2: All you need to know
Release Date
Image: Marvel Instagram
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch in a lead role is all set to release in theatres on May 6, 2022
While Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, the film also has Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles from the previous film
Image: Getty Images
Cast
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision in the Marvel timeline
MCU Timeline
Image: Marvel Instagram
Doctor Strange 2 has been banned from releasing in the Middle East due to the inclusion of an LGBTQ scene
Image: Marvel Instagram
Release Ban
Image: Marvel Instagram
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez, also known as Miss America in the comics
New Characters
Image: Getty Images
One of the most popular fan theories surrounding the film is that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda will become the main villain in the film
Fan Theories
Image: Marvel Instagram
It has been teased that the film packs more surprises than Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined
Multiverse Surprises
Image: Getty Images
Doctor Strange 2 has been directed by Sam Raimi who has helmed the first Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero
Sam Raimi’s MCU Connect
Image: IMDb
With Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda having a major role in the film, Doctor Strange 2 will include connections to WandaVision series such as the appearance of Wanda's kids
WandaVision
Image: Getty Images
The cameos of Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter have already been teased in a promo from the sequel
Cameos
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Met Gala 2022 Best Photos