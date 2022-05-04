Entertainment

May 04, 2022

Doctor Strange 2: All you need to know

Release Date

Image: Marvel Instagram

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch in a lead role is all set to release in theatres on May 6, 2022

While Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, the film also has Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles from the previous film

Image: Getty Images

Cast

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision in the Marvel timeline

MCU Timeline

Image: Marvel Instagram

Doctor Strange 2 has been banned from releasing in the Middle East due to the inclusion of an LGBTQ scene

Image: Marvel Instagram

Release Ban

Image: Marvel Instagram

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez, also known as Miss America in the comics

New Characters

Image: Getty Images

One of the most popular fan theories surrounding the film is that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda will become the main villain in the film

Fan Theories

Image: Marvel Instagram

It has been teased that the film packs more surprises than Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined

Multiverse Surprises

Image: Getty Images

Doctor Strange 2 has been directed by Sam Raimi who has helmed the first Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero

Sam Raimi’s MCU Connect

Image: IMDb

With Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda having a major role in the film, Doctor Strange 2 will include connections to WandaVision series such as the appearance of Wanda's kids

WandaVision

Image: Getty Images

The cameos of Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter have already been teased in a promo from the sequel

Cameos

