Dog-based Hollywood Movies

This film is about a family of four relocates from Baltimore to a rural Virginia farm, where they rescue an abandoned collie. The dog becomes the son's loyal companion and protector
Lassie
Image: Imdb
A comedy featuring a slobbering but lovable St. Bernard named Beethoven who creates chaos and heartwarming moments within a family as he grows from a mischievous puppy to a beloved member of the household
Image: Imdb
Beethoven
Set in post-Civil War Texas, this classic film portrays the touching relationship between a boy and his dog, a yellow Labrador mix named Old Yeller, in a story that's both heartwarming and heartbreaking
Old Yeller
Image: Imdb
The Incredible Journey follows the adventures of two dogs, Shadow and Chance, and a cat named Sassy, as they travel through the wilderness to find their owners
Homeward Bound
Image: Imdb
A live-action adaptation of the animated classic, portraying the story of a dalmatian couple, Pongo and Perdita, and their adorable spotted puppies in a daring escape from the villainous Cruella de Vil
101 Dalmatians
Image: Imdb
A heartwarming yet poignant tale of a mischievous Labrador Retriever named Marley and the journey of life shared with his owners, highlighting the joys and challenges of pet ownership
Marley & Me
Image: Imdb
A buddy cop comedy-film featuring Tom Hanks as a meticulous detective paired with a slobbery yet endearing Dogue de Bordeaux named Hooch, showcasing their comedic and heartfelt adventures while solving a crime
Turner & Hooch
Image: Imdb
An animated comedy that hilariously explores the secret lives of pets when their owners are away, following the escapades of Max, a terrier, and his furry friends in New York City
The Secret Life of Pets
Image: Imdb
A Dog's Purpose
Image: Imdb
This movie tells the story of a dog who reincarnates several times, discovering the purpose of its existence through the various humans it encounters, emphasizing the impact pets have on the lives of their owners
An animated adventure featuring Bolt, a TV star dog who believes he has superpowers, and his journey to find his way back home, discovering the true meaning of friendship and loyalty along the way