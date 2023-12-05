Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 05, 2023

Dog-based Hollywood Movies

This film is about a family of four relocates from Baltimore to a rural Virginia farm, where they rescue an abandoned collie. The dog becomes the son's loyal companion and protector

Lassie 

 A comedy featuring a slobbering but lovable St. Bernard named Beethoven who creates chaos and heartwarming moments within a family as he grows from a mischievous puppy to a beloved member of the household

Beethoven

Set in post-Civil War Texas, this classic film portrays the touching relationship between a boy and his dog, a yellow Labrador mix named Old Yeller, in a story that's both heartwarming and heartbreaking

Old Yeller

The Incredible Journey follows the adventures of two dogs, Shadow and Chance, and a cat named Sassy, as they travel through the wilderness to find their owners

Homeward Bound

A live-action adaptation of the animated classic, portraying the story of a dalmatian couple, Pongo and Perdita, and their adorable spotted puppies in a daring escape from the villainous Cruella de Vil

101 Dalmatians

A heartwarming yet poignant tale of a mischievous Labrador Retriever named Marley and the journey of life shared with his owners, highlighting the joys and challenges of pet ownership

Marley & Me

A buddy cop comedy-film featuring Tom Hanks as a meticulous detective paired with a slobbery yet endearing Dogue de Bordeaux named Hooch, showcasing their comedic and heartfelt adventures while solving a crime

Turner & Hooch

An animated comedy that hilariously explores the secret lives of pets when their owners are away, following the escapades of Max, a terrier, and his furry friends in New York City

The Secret Life of Pets

A Dog's Purpose

This movie tells the story of a dog who reincarnates several times, discovering the purpose of its existence through the various humans it encounters, emphasizing the impact pets have on the lives of their owners

An animated adventure featuring Bolt, a TV star dog who believes he has superpowers, and his journey to find his way back home, discovering the true meaning of friendship and loyalty along the way

Bolt 

