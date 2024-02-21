Don 3: Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh 

In 2023 Farhan Akhtar announced his return to Direction with Don 3 the third installment of Don franchise
Don 3
Popular Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh is set to play the iconic character of Don in the New reboot version
The Lead
And now the makers dropped an official announcement of its leading lady
Another Update
Kiara Advani has been roped into the cast of Don 3 to ace the character of Ranveer Singh's partner in crime
Female Lead
However, it is still not clear whether Kiara Advani will play the character of Roma (Priyanka Chopra) or a fresh character
New Roma?
The makers are eyeing to take the film on floors by August 2024
Shooting
Don 3 is announced to hit the screens in 2025
Release Date
Farhan Akhtar has worked on Don 3 script along with Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar & Gayatri
Writers
It will be jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment
Production
About ‘Don’ Legacy
In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of Don created by Salim-Javed. Farhan Akhtar reimagined the same with a modern touch in 2006 when SRK portrayed the iconic role And now Ranveer Singh is taking the legacy forward