Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Don 3: Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh 

In 2023 Farhan Akhtar announced his return to Direction with Don 3 the third installment of Don franchise

Don 3

Image- Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

Popular Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh is set to play the iconic character of Don in the New reboot version

Video- Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

The Lead

And now the makers dropped an official announcement of its leading lady

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram 

Another Update

Kiara Advani has been roped into the cast of Don 3 to ace the character of Ranveer Singh's partner in crime

Female Lead

video- Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

However, it is still not clear whether Kiara Advani will play the character of Roma (Priyanka Chopra) or a fresh character

New Roma?

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

The makers are eyeing to take the film on floors by August 2024

Shooting

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

Don 3 is announced to hit the screens in 2025

Release Date

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Farhan Akhtar has worked on Don 3 script along with Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar & Gayatri

Writers

Image- Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

It will be jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment

Production

Image-Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

About ‘Don’ Legacy

Image-Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

In 1978, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of Don created by Salim-Javed. Farhan Akhtar reimagined the same with a modern touch in 2006 when SRK portrayed the iconic role And now Ranveer Singh is taking the legacy forward

