Don’t Miss These 10 Run Jin Episodes
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
An adorable Jin bickers with an even more adorable toddler, Tae-ha, as they go on about a cute playdate.
Don’t Watch This If You Don’t Want to Marry Jin (6.7 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
As the title suggests, Jin kidnaps his bandmate J-Hope just after his military discharge.
You’ve Been Kidnapped (6.4 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
K-pop's silver vocalist, Jin, turns into an action movie star in this thrilling Run Jin episode.
Jin Wick (1.7 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin goes mountain climbing five days after his mandatory military service ended.
5 Days Since Discharge and I’m Climbing Mt. Hallasan... (4.2 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Several K-pop idols under BTS' label, HYBE, join Jin in an old-school variety show setting.
Game Master Showdown 1 (4 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin visits his high school, serves face, and enthralls everyone's hearts in this hilarious, high-energy episode.
A Glorious Homecoming (3.9 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Remember when Jin kidnapped J-Hope? In part 2, the dynamic duo runs for their lives from zombies.
It’s Me, Zombie (3.4 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin questions his decisions as his soul leaves his body, trying to serve children at a cyber cafe while they play video games.
Even Leaving the Military Wasn’t This Hard (3.1 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jin meets Tom Cruise in a heartwarming interview session.
Mission: Jin-Possible (1.6 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jin and his junior, TXT's Beomgyu, learn gymnastics from an Olympian.
Gymnastics Day (3 million views)
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC