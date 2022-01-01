Heading 3

Don't Worry Darling:

Venice drama

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Harry and Olivia

Despite being in a relationship for a while now, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde did not make their red carpet debut as a couple and arrived separately at the Venice film festival

Image: Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh skipped attending the press conference for Don't Worry Darling despite being in Venice due to her alleged fallout with director Olivia Wilde

Image: Getty Images

Press Conference

At the press conference of Don't Worry Darling, as Harry Styles answered questions about acting, fans noticed his co-star Chris Pine zoning out of the conversation

Image: Getty Images

Harry's Answer

Harry Styles' answer to a question about the film went viral as the singer said, "My favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie."

Image: Getty Images

Spitgate 

A viral video from the premiere alleged that Harry Styles while taking his seat beside Chris Pine spat on his co-star and netizens named it "Spitgate."

Image: Getty Images

Premiere Kiss

Instead of his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles kissed his Don't Worry Darling co-star Nick Kroll after the film's screening

Image: Getty Images

Standing Ovation

After the film's screening, during its five-minute standing ovation, as Florence Pugh received praises from everyone, she made no eye contact with director Olivia Wilde

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Drama 

The cast looked mighty uncomfortable on the red carpet as Florence Pugh avoided both Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles while posing for a photo together

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pine and Florence Pugh

Among many viral moments from the Venice premiere, one was also where Chris Pine was seen clicking Florence's photos on the red carpet with a disposable camera

Image: Getty Images

Seating Arrangement

At the screening of Don't Worry Darling as well, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seated separately with Chris Pine sitting in between them and fans found it strange

