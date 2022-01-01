Don't Worry Darling:
Venice drama
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Harry and Olivia
Despite being in a relationship for a while now, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde did not make their red carpet debut as a couple and arrived separately at the Venice film festival
Image: Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh skipped attending the press conference for Don't Worry Darling despite being in Venice due to her alleged fallout with director Olivia Wilde
Image: Getty Images
Press Conference
At the press conference of Don't Worry Darling, as Harry Styles answered questions about acting, fans noticed his co-star Chris Pine zoning out of the conversation
Image: Getty Images
Harry's Answer
Harry Styles' answer to a question about the film went viral as the singer said, "My favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie."
Image: Getty Images
Spitgate
A viral video from the premiere alleged that Harry Styles while taking his seat beside Chris Pine spat on his co-star and netizens named it "Spitgate."
Image: Getty Images
Premiere Kiss
Instead of his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles kissed his Don't Worry Darling co-star Nick Kroll after the film's screening
Image: Getty Images
Standing Ovation
After the film's screening, during its five-minute standing ovation, as Florence Pugh received praises from everyone, she made no eye contact with director Olivia Wilde
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Drama
The cast looked mighty uncomfortable on the red carpet as Florence Pugh avoided both Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles while posing for a photo together
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pine and Florence Pugh
Among many viral moments from the Venice premiere, one was also where Chris Pine was seen clicking Florence's photos on the red carpet with a disposable camera
Image: Getty Images
Seating Arrangement
At the screening of Don't Worry Darling as well, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seated separately with Chris Pine sitting in between them and fans found it strange
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Don't Worry Darling's controversies