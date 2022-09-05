Heading 3
Don't Worry Darling's controversies
Don't Worry Darling had first made the headlines after it replaced actor Shia LaBeouf who was originally cast as lead with Harry Styles
Casting
The film further got into the spotlight after it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began dating after meeting on the sets of the film
Relationship
Olivia Wilde in her interview with Variety revealed that LaBeouf was removed from the project after she found his process combative and hence she recast him
Shia's Replacement
Shia LaBeouf was quick to respond to Wilde's claims as he said that he quit the film because the actors didn't have rehearsal time and that he was not fired
The Other Side
After Shia LaBeouf gave his statement, he also released a private video of his talk with Wilde where referred to Florence Pugh as "Ms Flo" and asked him to come back to work
Video Reveal
Reports also suggested that Florence Pugh was upset with director Olivia Wilde due to the pay gap between her and co-star Harry Styles
Pay Gap
Without making any statement about their alleged feud, it was reported that Florence won't be promoting Don't Worry Darling
Promotions
Olivia opened up about reports of pay disparity between Harry and Florence and told Variety, "Nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."
Olivia's Response
While introducing her film Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon 2022, Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers from ex-Jason Sudeikis
CinemaCon 2022
Olivia also spoke about her film's sex scenes and said she "was upset" that she had to cut some "provocative" scenes from the trailer
Intimate Scenes
