Don't Worry Darling's controversies

Image: Getty Images

Don't Worry Darling had first made the headlines after it replaced actor Shia LaBeouf who was originally cast as lead with Harry Styles

Casting

Image: Getty Images

The film further got into the spotlight after it was reported that director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began dating after meeting on the sets of the film

Relationship

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde in her interview with Variety revealed that LaBeouf was removed from the project after she found his process combative and hence she recast him

Shia's Replacement

Image: Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf was quick to respond to Wilde's claims as he said that he quit the film because the actors didn't have rehearsal time and that he was not fired

The Other Side

Image: Getty Images

After Shia LaBeouf gave his statement, he also released a private video of his talk with Wilde where referred to Florence Pugh as "Ms Flo" and asked him to come back to work

Video Reveal

Image: Getty Images

Reports also suggested that Florence Pugh was upset with director Olivia Wilde due to the pay gap between her and co-star Harry Styles

Pay Gap

Image: Getty Images

Without making any statement about their alleged feud, it was reported that Florence won't be promoting Don't Worry Darling

Promotions

Image: Getty Images

Olivia opened up about reports of pay disparity between Harry and Florence and told Variety, "Nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."

Olivia's Response

Image: Getty Images

While introducing her film Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon 2022, Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers from ex-Jason Sudeikis

CinemaCon 2022

Olivia also spoke about her film's sex scenes and said she "was upset" that she had to cut some "provocative" scenes from the trailer

Intimate Scenes

Image: Getty Images

