Pratyusha Dash

september 29 2023

Entertainment

DOONA! What we know about K-drama so far

DOONA! is an upcoming romance K-drama between an ex-K-pop idol and an ordinary college student

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Genre

DOONA! is scheduled to release on October 20

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Release Date

The K-drama follows the life of Won Ju who comes across his new neighbor in the shared house, who in turn is a glamorous ex-celebrity named Doona. He tries to avoid her in the beginning but her mysterious behavior makes him fall for her

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Plot

Lee Doo Na is an ex-K-pop idol who was once very popular but has now left her previous life behind. She lives in a shared home and is more of a homebody

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Bae Suzy as Lee Doo Na

Won Jun is a calm and collected person. He has a bright smile and is warmhearted and kind. He is a university student who is an everyman

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Yang Se Jong as Won Jun

The K-drama has been based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year thanks to its interesting storyline and refreshing pairing

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Webtoon

Actors Park Se Wan, Lee Yoo Bi, and more have been confirmed to join the cast lineup

Image credits- Park Se Wan’s Instagram

More cast

The show’s director is Lee Jung Hyo who has previously been praised for his work on romance shows like Crash Landing on You, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Witch’s Romance

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Director

She is a South Korean actress and singer. She has appeared in various popular South Korean dramas, including Dream High, Gu Family Book, and While You Were Sleeping

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Bae Suzy’s past roles

Image credits- Netflix Korea’s Instagram

Yang Se Jong became well known when he starred as a young chef in the 2017 romance drama Temperature of Love. His other works included Dr. Romantic, Still 17, and My Country: The New Age 

Yang Se Jong's Past roles

