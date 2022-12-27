DEC 27, 2022
Image: Focus Photogrpahy
Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, daughter Ayra on December 2, 2018, and second child, a son on October 30, 2019
The perfect family
Image: Focus Photogrpahy
Yash’'s unseen photos from his house-warming ceremony with kids Ayra and Yatharv are all about love, happiness and pure joy
Happy moments
Image: Yash Instagram
From time to time, it’s better for us to bring out our inner child. Yash playing with his kids at a beach during their Maldives vacation and built sandcastles
Games time
Image: Yash Instagram
These little munchkins celebrate Christmas with their parents. While Ayra twinned in red with her mom, Yatharv and Yash look cute in green
It's Christmas time
Image: Yash Instagram
The viral pic of Yash and baby boy Ayush. The Kannada star goes shirtless with his little boy as hels in his arms. The picture will surely melt your heart
Handsome boys
First love
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash holds his daughter on shoulder and pose for a happy pic in bright smile. We bet you can't move your eyes off this beautiful click of Yash and his daughter Ayra
Image: Yash Instagram
The photo is of KGF star Yash and their son after the latter had his hair shaved. Like father like son
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash teaches his son Yathrav ‘Johnny Johnny Yes Pappa’, and he imitate the same, while playing with his little ball
Fun learning
