Heading 3

Doting father: Yash with his kids

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 27, 2022

Image: Focus Photogrpahy

Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, daughter Ayra on December 2, 2018, and second child, a son on October 30, 2019

The perfect family

Image: Focus Photogrpahy

Yash’'s unseen photos from his house-warming ceremony with kids Ayra and Yatharv are all about love, happiness and pure joy

Happy moments

Image: Yash Instagram

From time to time, it’s better for us to bring out our inner child. Yash playing with his kids at a beach during their Maldives vacation and built sandcastles

Games time

Image: Yash Instagram

These little munchkins celebrate Christmas with their parents. While Ayra twinned in red with her mom, Yatharv and Yash look cute in green

It's Christmas time

Image: Yash Instagram

The viral pic of Yash and baby boy Ayush. The Kannada star goes shirtless with his little boy as hels in his arms. The picture will surely melt your heart

Handsome boys

First love

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash holds his daughter on shoulder and pose for a happy pic in bright smile. We bet you can't move your eyes off this beautiful click of Yash and his daughter Ayra

Image: Yash Instagram

The photo is of KGF star Yash and their son after the latter had his hair shaved. Like father like son

Like father like son

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash teaches his son Yathrav ‘Johnny Johnny Yes Pappa’, and he imitate the same, while playing with his little ball

Fun learning

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here